An image of the splash art to the Peacemaker High Noon Yone skin, a mythic variant that dresses him up like a cowboy.
Image via Riot Games.
League of Legends

Riot shows off new super-hero themed skins for Senna, Yone, and Lucian

Take on crime and check out the new Masked Justice skins in League of Legends.
John Wildermuth
Published: Feb 4, 2025 04:36 pm

It’s time to mask up and take a look at the new heroic-themed skins coming to League of Legends, even if the community feels split about their designs.

Criminals beware, League is launching a Masked Justice skinline that turns three of their most famous characters into masked vigilantes interested in dispensing justice. The skins are made for Lucian, Senna, and Yone, transforming each into futuristic heroes with heavily electronic weapons and suits.

A small preview of the skins was posted on League’s official X account, but none of the splash art has been released just yet.

Since there are only three cosmetics available in this skinline, none are legendary tier. This means you’ll be able to purchase them all for 1350 RP each. Thankfully, all of these skins have backing animations, unlike the cosmetics that came with the Welcome to Noxus battle pass. It looks like these super-heroes shop in the electronics section, as they are each equipped with shocking particle effects that are reminiscent of other technological-themed skinlines.

Fans of League were quick to both celebrate and critique the art direction of the skinline, with one disgruntled poster commenting that the skins “look like project 2.0 idk.” Some fans are even thinking that the company used the project skins of both Senna and Lucian to inspire the skinline, but this is only fan speculation.

Interestingly, Riot has already dipped into the super-hero genre for their cosmetics, but these skins were released on Wild Rift, the mobile version of League. The mobile app has a separate skin universe titled Heroes vs. Villains, and features classic comic book effects that are missing from the Masked Justice skinline.

On the flip side, some fans are extremely happy that Senna and Lucian got matching skins, considering these two lovers are in a canonical relationship. One fan celebrated the pair showing up together in a skin reveal, stating “Lucian and Senna matching skins okay you took one W today.” While Xayah and Rakan typically get skins together, it looks like this married couple can still keep up appearances.

An image of the Project Senna Splash art, which turns her into a purple themed cyborg.
Some fans think this skin is all too familiar. Image via Riot Games.

Of course, we can’t mention League without addressing the massive controversies the developers at Riot Games are currently facing after they removed Hextech Chests in favor of a seasonal battle pass. If you just glance at the replies to the tweet, you’ll see a slew of photographs and messages about the removal of the game’s former free loot system, hindering the excitement around these new skins.

To make matters worse, fans are starting to wonder if the massive amount of layoffs Riot faced last year may have affected the quality of these super-hero skins. One fan left a scathing comment under the reveal, stating, “I guess this is what happens when you lay off most of your art team.” While the user has no evidence that the layoffs affected the skins, it doesn’t change the fact that some players are seriously unhappy with the current state of League.

Are you happy with the outcome of the new Masked Justice skins, or do you think League should head back to the drawing board? Either way, it looks like these three skins will hit the game by the end of the month.

