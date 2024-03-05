Riot reloads High Noon universe with new LoL skins for Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell

Riot Games is returning to the Wild West with a new collection of High Noon League of Legends skins that will satiate your craving for sandy dunes and the smell of gunpowder.

This time around, four League champions are being added to the ever-growing High Noon Gothic universe, including Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell, Riot confirmed today. Altogether, there will be 32 different champions featured in the collection, but these new additions are looking mighty impressive as the latest in the ranks.

Wanted: Dead, alive, or somewhere in between.



Across all of the new additions, each champion is bathed in an ominous red glow as they sport similar High Noon looks with cowboy hats, fiery outfits, and a penchant for fighting. As usual, Riot has caused a good portion of the fan base to go rabid with Evelynn’s new High Noon skin as the Agony’s Embrace welcomes you in with a cunning smile and blade in the back.

Although Riot hasn’t given a release date for these new skins yet, players can expect them to drop in the next few patches. During Patch 14.5, for example, the developers dropped a trio of new high-tech skins with PROJECT Gangplank, PROJECT Jax, and PROJECT Naafiri, and they were announced two weeks before their official release on the live servers.

Here are the splash arts for the newest High Noon skins coming to League soon.

High Noon Yone

The older brother has donned his hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High Noon Evelynn

Sultry and deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High Noon Gragas

Crack a cold one in the Western heat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High Noon Rell