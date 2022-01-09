Riot Reav3 teases a second VGU may happen in 2022, but it’s not certain

Could we see two reworks in 2022 after only having one last year?

Despite Riot Games decreasing the number of VGUs it tackles in League of Legends each year to shift focus on creating new champions, there may be more than one rework slated for release before the end of 2022.

In a Reddit thread discussing champion releases scheduled for this year, Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, lead champion producer for League, teased there could be an additional unannounced VGU releasing this year, though no plans have been solidified. “[There is the] potential for a second one,” Reav3 said. “We have[n’t] landed on a strong enough hook yet to be confident we will ship it.” The possible VGU is also “not in a place [where] we’re confident to talk about it yet,” according to him.

As a part of the Season 2022 overview livestream, Riot announced another vote this year, which will determine the champion receiving a VGU in 2023. The survey is similar to the polls that resulted in reworks for Volibear and Fiddlesticks, as well as the upcoming Udyr tweaks. This year, players can vote for Shyvana, Skarner, Tyrndamere, Nocturne, or Kog’Maw as their choice of the VGU recipient, who would be receiving said rework in 2023. Ahri was announced as the recipient of a Caitlyn-level ASU later this year, but no other champions were revealed to be receiving changes of some sort.

While the second VGU this year is both unknown and not yet confirmed to be happening, many players have been speculating that the other champion to be reworked is Quinn, who appeared on the VGU poll last season but was notably absent this season. Though she has already been reworked once, Quinn remains a strange and underused champion due to her kit and low viability in the top lane as a marksman. Quinn being the second rework is purely speculative by fans, however, and has not yet been confirmed.

Players can vote now in the League client for the champion they would like to receive a VGU in 2023, choosing between Shyvana, Skarner, Tryndamere, Nocturne, and Kog’Maw. The winner of last year’s poll, Udyr, will receive a rework later this year.

