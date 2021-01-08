Riot plans to ship out 140 League skins in 2021 for champs like Rumble, Camille, and Caitlyn

A few forgotten League of Legends champs will get new outfits in 2021.

Riot unveiled a slew of champs expected to get fresh skins during today’s livestream, with the team planning to release over 140 cosmetics. Some of the champs that are set to get new skins include Fiddlesticks, Tahm Kench, Corki, Camille, Galio, Lulu, Nautilus, Wukong, Nunu, Sejuani, Rumble, Yuumi, Twitch, Vayne, Caitlyn, and Blitzcrank.

For some champs on the roster, it’s been a fairly long time since they’ve gotten a new skin. It’s been over 1,000 days since Rumble has received a new skin, for example. Tahm Kench hasn’t gotten a new fit for over 700 days, over 600 days for Camille, and over 500 for Caitlyn.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Two new thematics were also outlined during the livestream: the Lunar Beast skins for Jarvan IV, Fiora, and Alistar, and the Space Groove cosmetics for Nasus, Blitzcrank, and Lux.

Players will even be able to vote on three thematics—Monster Tamers, Crime City Nightmare, and Debonair 2.0—for Riot to further explore and design skins for.

