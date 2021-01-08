Riot introduces new futuristic Lunar Beast skin line for League’s Alistar, Jarvan, and Fiora

The Year of the Ox is going to be a good one.

Riot revealed the new Lunar Beast League of Legends skin line today, introducing a world where futuristic cityscapes and ancient temples collide in 2057. Fans can celebrate the Lunar New Year with cosmetics for Alistar, Jarvan IV, and Fiora.

Image via Riot Games

The skins each feature red and gold hues, paying homage to Chinese tradition and culture. While it’s no surprise for Alistar to have horns as a minotaur, it seems Fiora and Jarvan’s outfit will also include them.

Jarvan’s lance glows with a bright orange core, Fiora wields an orange sword, and Alistar dons gold bracers.

Image via Riot Games

The new skin line also corresponds with Riot’s autobattler, Teamfight Tactics. The mid-set update, Festival of Beasts, welcomes new traits and units, removes others, and also includes item and balance changes.

Festival of Beasts, and likely the Lunar Beast skins, will debut with Patch 11.2 on Jan. 21.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.