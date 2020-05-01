Riot plans to buff ADCs and nerf mid lane in League

Riot recently made some changes to help out the top and jungle positions.

After making sweeping changes to both the top and jungle positions in League of Legends, Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter said today that the company plans to help out bottom lane players by placing a bit of power back into the role.

“Bottom carry power has decreased slightly this season, so we wanted to put a small amount of power back into the role,” Scruffy said in the Quick Gameplay Thoughts post. “We are exploring a few options, and we may not put power directly back into XP.”

Gameplay Thoughts post just went up

-Position Power General Philosophy

-Sleight Mid Nerf

-Sleight Bot Buff

-Matchmaking Algorithm improvements

-Ranked Seeding



Go read it for the full details:https://t.co/TF6yGadac3 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 1, 2020

Scruffy also said the developers are going to look into nerfing the mid lane a bit. Even though the role should be one of the strongest roles in the game, he said there might be a little too much carrying power available.

The only balancing act Riot needs to pull off is applying enough nerfs to pull down mid lane numbers a bit, while also making sure that the role is still one of the more influential positions in League. The developers also don’t want to inadvertently affect the top lane, so they’re thinking of making some changes to champion mechanics and not just tuning numbers down.

Recently, Riot has focused its attention on the top lane after a chorus of players complained about the role’s impact on the rest of their matches. They ended up adjusting multiple items for top laners, increasing how much gold turret plates give, and lowering the amount of damage ranged champions do to towers.

These changes ended up increasing the number of towers, kills, and damage top laners racked up throughout their games. In theory, the upcoming changes to the ADC role could also help bottom lane players carry some of their matches more easily.