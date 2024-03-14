Category:
League of Legends

Riot is using a familiar trick to nerf AD carry Senna in LoL Patch 14.6

Say your goodbyes to AD carry Senna.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 12:00 pm
Senna preparing to aim her weapon in a gray alleyway.
Image via Riot Games

League of Legends Patch 14.6 is just around the corner and Senna is finally getting smacked with a nerf after shining on Summoner’s Rift since the preseason update. It seems like history’s repeating itself with this patch because Riot Games is using its same old trick to nerf Senna.

Recommended Videos

As first noted on the Senna mains subreddit on March 13, Patch 14.6 will again nerf the percentage of souls that drop from the minions she kills. Even though this is a fair change and should diminish Senna’s late-game dominance, this isn’t the first or second instance of Riot nerfing this aspect of the champ. In fact, the balancing team has been nerfing the soul drop rate from minions each time AD carry Senna is meta, and this has proved to be the safest way to cut down her power level without taking away as much from her as a support.

Jhin's new Dark Cosmic chroma.
Riot will always look at Senna primarily as a support champion. Image via Riot Games

Each time Senna has been in a strong spot as an ADC, Riot simply nerfs her soul drop rate. This has been the case in League Patches 10.3, 10.8, 10.19, 11.17, 12.3, and 12.11. Before these changes dropped, Senna was a strong bot lane pick, and you can see that for yourself if you look at her stat page on League of Graphs

Riot thinks of Senna as a support first and foremost and only then an ADC. Support Senna is currently in a strong spot but far from being broken. She can finally dish out a solid amount of damage and still be useful with her root and shroud abilities. So, it was likely difficult to approach nerfing ADC Senna without her losing power in the support role. Changing the soul stacking on killed minions was seemingly the way to go. 

Even though you can probably say goodbye to ADC Senna with the release of League’s next update, you could opt for the fasting strategy where you play her with a tanky champion like Tahm Kench or Cho’Gath and stack your passive while they farm. 

League Patch 14.6 goes live on March 20.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Janna’s win rate continues to rise in LoL Patch 14.5 despite lack of changes
Splash art for Janna skin in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Janna’s win rate continues to rise in LoL Patch 14.5 despite lack of changes
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Mar 14, 2024
Read Article ‘F**king crybabies’: Jankos doesn’t understand why one LoL role is getting buffs in Patch 14.6
League of Legends champions
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
‘F**king crybabies’: Jankos doesn’t understand why one LoL role is getting buffs in Patch 14.6
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 14, 2024
Read Article LoL player names role they had the hardest time with in ‘Perfectionist’ challenge
Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin league of legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL player names role they had the hardest time with in ‘Perfectionist’ challenge
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Janna’s win rate continues to rise in LoL Patch 14.5 despite lack of changes
Splash art for Janna skin in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Janna’s win rate continues to rise in LoL Patch 14.5 despite lack of changes
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Mar 14, 2024
Read Article ‘F**king crybabies’: Jankos doesn’t understand why one LoL role is getting buffs in Patch 14.6
League of Legends champions
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
‘F**king crybabies’: Jankos doesn’t understand why one LoL role is getting buffs in Patch 14.6
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 14, 2024
Read Article LoL player names role they had the hardest time with in ‘Perfectionist’ challenge
Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin league of legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL player names role they had the hardest time with in ‘Perfectionist’ challenge
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 14, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.