Riot is using a familiar trick to nerf AD carry Senna in LoL Patch 14.6

League of Legends Patch 14.6 is just around the corner and Senna is finally getting smacked with a nerf after shining on Summoner’s Rift since the preseason update. It seems like history’s repeating itself with this patch because Riot Games is using its same old trick to nerf Senna.

As first noted on the Senna mains subreddit on March 13, Patch 14.6 will again nerf the percentage of souls that drop from the minions she kills. Even though this is a fair change and should diminish Senna’s late-game dominance, this isn’t the first or second instance of Riot nerfing this aspect of the champ. In fact, the balancing team has been nerfing the soul drop rate from minions each time AD carry Senna is meta, and this has proved to be the safest way to cut down her power level without taking away as much from her as a support.

Riot will always look at Senna primarily as a support champion. Image via Riot Games

Each time Senna has been in a strong spot as an ADC, Riot simply nerfs her soul drop rate. This has been the case in League Patches 10.3, 10.8, 10.19, 11.17, 12.3, and 12.11. Before these changes dropped, Senna was a strong bot lane pick, and you can see that for yourself if you look at her stat page on League of Graphs.

Riot thinks of Senna as a support first and foremost and only then an ADC. Support Senna is currently in a strong spot but far from being broken. She can finally dish out a solid amount of damage and still be useful with her root and shroud abilities. So, it was likely difficult to approach nerfing ADC Senna without her losing power in the support role. Changing the soul stacking on killed minions was seemingly the way to go.

Even though you can probably say goodbye to ADC Senna with the release of League’s next update, you could opt for the fasting strategy where you play her with a tanky champion like Tahm Kench or Cho’Gath and stack your passive while they farm.

League Patch 14.6 goes live on March 20.

