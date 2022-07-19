Riot has plans for Runeterra region Ixtal in its in-house League roadmap

More about the region could be coming soon.

There are many regions in the League of Legends universe, but some of them haven’t been explored as much as others. To remedy that, Riot Games is working on expanding regions in the future.

Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, the lead champion producer for League, talked about Riot’s plans to potentially expand Ixtal in a recent conversation on the game’s subreddit.

“We are for sure going to do some in that space soon,” Reav3 said, referring to Ixtal, the home of champions like Qiyana and Nidalee.

Reav3 notes they have some plans for Ixtal soon pic.twitter.com/UPPmQ6yJWE — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) July 19, 2022

In League‘s expansive lore, Ixtal is a region known for its mastery of elemental magic, and one of the first independent nations that joined the Shuriman empire. It’s no surprise that champions like Qiyana, Neeko, Zyra, and Nidalee, who use elemental-like magic to some extent, come from Ixtal.

Unfortunately, Reav3 didn’t shed any light on when a potential expansion of Ixtal could be coming to the game. The last time a champion was released from that region was Qiyana on June 19.