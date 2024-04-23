Riot fines, suspends IG jungler Leyan for obscene teddy bear play

The League of Legends professional scene has had its fair share of wild and weird moments. And now, Invictus Gaming’s jungler Lu “Leyan” Jue has been caught up in his own scandal with Riot Games officials in China.

The 21-year-old pro player has been fined and suspended by Riot due to his actions during a recent stream that involved a teddy bear. During the broadcast, Leyan appeared to jump onto the teddy bear and began to make inappropriate movements that prompted officials to not only punish the player but his team as well.

Riot isn’t messing around at all. Photo via Riot Games

Leyan will be fined 50,000 Chinese Yuan (roughly $6,900) and suspended for two matches, while Invictus Gaming will be hit with a separate fine of 20,000 Chinese Yuan (roughly $2,760). Since the Spring Split has already concluded, the jungler’s suspension won’t affect the team until the first week of the 2024 Summer Split.

Many League pros have made their way into infamy over the years, whether they were found saying xenophobic remarks on social media or intentionally feeding in ranked games at the top level. This, however, seems like a much different situation, which has prompted fans to ask why Riot has levied such harsh punishments. Some supporters understand that Riot wants to keep a certain image around its league and players but believe such a large fine and a two-series suspension might be far too much for a young player seemingly messing around on his stream.

Meanwhile, Invictus Gaming will need to plan for Leyan’s absence when the 2024 LPL Summer Split begins shortly after the upcoming 2024 Mid-Season Invitational.

