Riot confirms MSI 2022 will take place in Busan, South Korea, and feature a live audience

Riot Games has confirmed this year’s Mid-Season International will be held in South Korea, which Dot Esports first reported on Feb. 19. This will be the country’s first time hosting an MSI and marks the first League of Legends international event in South Korea since 2018.

Following rumors about a potential cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 situation in Korea, Riot has confirmed not only that the event is happening, but it will also have a live audience for the first time since Worlds 2019. The venue will be Busan’s Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO).

The format remains the same as the previous year with a group stage, rumble stage, and knockout stage. It’s also confirmed that the LCL won’t participate in the event due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, meaning that one of the four groups will have one less team. The first phase of the tournament will be played from May 10 to May 15. The top four teams from May 27 to 29 will qualify for the playoffs, which will be a best-of-five format.

The Busan mayor said that “Busan is the Mecca of esports” and that it has hosted “some of the most important esports tournaments in the world.”

“The city of Busan has joined forces with the gaming industry to create export professionals, as well as a dedicated arena, the BRENA (Busan e-Sports Arena). Take the time to visit Busan City during MSI 2022 as we look forward to welcoming you in person,” the major said in a statement.

“South Korea has been one of the forerunners in the export industry for decades,” added Naz Aletaha, the global head of LoL Esports. “We are thrilled to honor this country’s heritage in esports, to celebrate the passion of Korean fans, and to bring all the talent of MSI pro teams to Korea for the first time. Busan was an incredible setting for the 2014 and 2018 Worlds, and we can’t wait to go back to see the challenge between the best League of Legends teams in the world.”