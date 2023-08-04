Riot brings Alistar back in LoL Arena update, but the devs are taking things away too

League of Legends Arena is live for the second patch in a row, but Riot Games still has plenty of work left to finetune and polish this beloved mode. In the latest update, Alistar is coming back, but the devs are taking features away from the game mode too.

According to a League dev team tweet on Aug. 4, Alistar is once again playable in Arena after being disabled on Aug. 2. The reason Alistar was disabled is his ultimate spell, Unbreakable Will didn’t cleanse CC or reduce damage taken. But Arena is far from being perfect right now because there are still plenty of other bugs plaguing the game and the devs have now disabled Viego’s Arena cameo.

In the latest hotfix update, Riot managed to fix a couple of Viego cameo bugs like Aphelios and Viego HUD interaction and the bug with Soul Fighter Viego skin that would lead to Viego instantly dying if the match lasted longer than usual.

The dev said Viego cameo has been disabled due to a “critical bug” but unfortunately didn’t share any details. League players have been complaining about Viego cameo bugs ever since it released with Patch 13.15. While some report losing passive stacks as Sona, others say they lost one single spell from their kit for the remainder of the match.

Judging by the fact Alistar’s fix took several days, I assume we’ll see Viego’s cameo returning over the weekend. To be honest, I’m not even surprised Viego cameo has been causing plenty of bugs because when he first released, he was completely unplayable due to the sheer number of bugs affecting him. Don’t get me wrong, the idea behind this cameo is solid, just the champ is too prone to issues.

