All champion cameo events in LoL’s new Arena mode

Keep your head on a swivel for these exciting in-game events.

Welcome to the fight of the summer, summoners.

Riot Games introduced League of Legends‘ new Arena game mode today, featuring a deathmatch-style tournament where teams of two will clash together across multiple rounds until only one team is left standing. This mode will be releasing alongside the highly anticipated Soul Fighter summer event in July, which will also debut 10 new skins.

The new mode also has a ton of fresh gameplay elements that should excite any players who have been wanting a new experience in their favorite MOBA, including Teamfight Tactics-esque Augments, four new miniature map variants, and even in-game map hazards called Champion Cameos.

These events are team-neutral, and are combat modifiers that feature champions from the Soul Fighter skin line as they alter the flow of battle in a multitude of ways. I know players of all ranks will have a ton of fun, whether they’re given full camouflage or being forced to dodge a global Lux or Jhin ult.

Here are all of the Champion Cameos in League‘s new Arena game mode.

Evelynn: Grants all players camouflage

Gwen: Occasionally protects the lowest health player with Hallowed Mist

Jhin: Casts Curtain Call over the entire map, alternating shots on each player

Lux: Rotates a laser tripwire, casting Final Spark on any champion that trips the laser

Naafiri: The pack patrols the arena, leaping on any champions they discover

Pyke: Occasionally casts Phantom Undertow at the furthest player

Samira: Combos off players crowd control, and casts her ultimate after comboing six times

Sett: Can be attacked, casts Haymaker at the enemy who hits him last

Shaco: Continuously places jack-in-the-boxes around the map

Viego: The first player to die becomes Viego for a short period

