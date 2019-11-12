Recent PBE changes continue to tweak Energized items in League of Legends

Balancing out Energized items has been a huge priority for League of Legends devs in preparation for the 2020 preseason. And yesterday’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) update was no different.

Riot’s focus for the Nov. 11 PBE changes was on adjusting the cost of popular ADC items, like Rapid Firecannon, according to Surrenderat20. While the price adjustment was minimal, Statikk Shiv received a bit of a buff along the way. And the wording on some items was changed to create more clarity and consistency.

Here are the item changes from the Nov. 11 PBE update.

Kircheis Shard

Image via Riot Games

Total cost lowered from 800 to 700.

Combine cost lowered from 500 to 400.

Rapid Firecannon

Image via Riot Games

Combine cost increased from 400 to 500 due to Kircheis cost decrease.

Statikk Shiv

Image via Riot Games

Combine cost increased from 400 to 500 due to Kircheis cost decrease.

Unique Passive Electroshock: Energized chain effect targets increased from five to seven.

Stormrazor

Image via Riot Games

Combine cost increased from 400 to 500 due to Kircheis cost decrease.

Spellthief’s Edge

Image via Riot Games

Quest changed from “Grants Sightstone” to “Grants Unique Active – Warding.”

Now matches upgraded item tooltips.

Spectral Sickle

Image via Riot Games

Quest changed from “Grants Sightstone” to “Grants Unique Active – Warding.”

Now matches upgraded item tooltips.

Steel Shoulderguard Line

Image via Riot Games

Unique Passive Spoils of War: Updated to note “Killing a minion grants kill gold to the nearest allied champion.”

Relic Shield Line

Image via Riot Games

Unique Passive Spoils of War: Updated to note “Killing a minion grants kill gold to the nearest allied champion.”

Umbral Glaive

Image via Riot Games

Unique Passive Blackout: Wording changed to “Basic attacks instantly kill revealed traps and do triple damage to wards.”

Changes made on the PBE are tentative and could be altered before hitting the live servers.