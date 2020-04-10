Razork wins 2020 LEC Spring Rookie of the Split award

After qualifying for the 2020 Spring Split playoffs in his first season in the LEC, Misfits Gaming’s Iván “Razork” Díaz won the Rookie of the Split award today in a loaded class of fiery, young newcomers.

During the 2019 Spring and Summer Splits, Misfits Gaming had some of the worst performances in their history, finishing in eighth and ninth place respectively during the regular season. It was a far cry from the expectations that many people placed on them after they built a superteam around Febiven, GorillA, Hans Sama, and sOAZ.

As a result, the team tore everything down. Misfits released the majority of their 2019 roster and signed a plethora of young rookies for their starting lineup for the 2020 season—and it turned out to be a great decision. Razork ended up becoming an emerging star in a stacked European League of Legends scene, pushing the team to new heights with some great mechanics and decent decision-making.

He might not have eye-popping stats, but his impact on the team and their playstyle can’t be ignored. He’s incredibly aggressive and a great playmaker, showing off the potential that could blossom even more as the LEC heads into the Summer Split.

Sinceramente no me lo esperaba teniendo en cuenta que muchos Rookies han hecho una temporada que flipas



Estoy muy agradecido de llevarme este titulo en mi primer split de la #LEC , gracias por el apoyo ✌️♥️ https://t.co/P3181kQLWj — Razørk (@RazorkLoL) April 10, 2020

The road to the 2020 Spring Rookie of the Split award wasn’t easy, though. This split, there were more than 10 rookies who joined the LEC and many of them made strong debuts.

MAD Lions, for example, is made up of five talented rookies who have taken the European League scene by storm by taking down G2 Esports in the first round of the playoffs last week. Any of those young guns could have won the award with their impressive play this season, but Razork had plenty of shining moments that pushed him ahead.