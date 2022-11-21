PSG Talon parts ways with its entire League roster

PSG Talon has parted ways with its entire League of Legends team, according to an announcement made on Nov. 20. Top laner Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang, jungler Jeong “Burry” Seung-hwan, mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, ADC Wong “Unified” Chun Kit and support Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing have all left the team, meaning PSG will field a completely new roster in 2023.

⚠️ROSTER UPDATE⚠️

Today we part ways with our 2022 roster.



Every player, from veterans Kaiwing, Unified and Hanabi to newcomers Gori and Burry, contributed greatly to the PSG Talon story!



Thank you and hope we see you again on the rift!



*Pending Riot approval pic.twitter.com/MsbMihJG7F — PSG TALON (@PSG_Talon) November 20, 2022

PSG Talon’s 2022 season wasn’t one of the greatest. While the team looked dominant throughout the first part of the season, winning the spring split and qualifying for the Mid-Season Invitational, PSG Talon failed to make it to Worlds, losing unexpectedly to Beyond Gaming in the PCS Summer Playoffs. After entering the league in 2020, this is the first time in three years that PSG Talon missed the qualification for the League of Legends World Championship.

Farewell, PSG Talon 2022🥲



A big thank you from Sean to the boys who had put in an immense amount of effort for us.



Stay tuned as there are more changes coming to the PCS!#SOARWITHTALON #PCS #PSGTALON2022 pic.twitter.com/FHhyelv1uN — PSG TALON (@PSG_Talon) November 20, 2022

PSG Talon chief executive officer and co-founder Sean Zhang also publicly thanked the players in a video published on PSG Talon’s official Twitter page.

“Massive thank you to our existing squad. All those boys have put in an amazing amount of work into 2022. Many of them, partially Hanabi, Unified, and Kaiwing, who have been with us from the very early days at Talon, even before we were PSG Talon,” he said yesterday.

“We want to wish those boys a massive thank you for all their effort, dedication, and work they have put in. They’ve brought amazing memories to our squad, not only in the PCS, but on the international stage at MSI and Worlds,” he added.

Currently, the only players left on the roster are top laner Huang “Ahzi” Shang-Jhih and mid laner Ng “Pretender” Cheuk Lun Jason. Their contracts are expiring respectively at the end of 2023 and 2024, with Pretender currently loaned out to Frank Esports.

With the free agency period starting today Nov. 21, the team can now look to rebuild its roster and return to the top of the league next year. Zhang told fans to keep an eye on PSG Talon’s social media as they will update on the lineup roster over the next couple of weeks.