PSG Talon have the longest active win streak in League esports at 11

The 2021 Summer Split has been rough for many MSI representatives across the world, with multiple defending champions failing to find the same level of success that they saw in the previous season. For PSG Talon, however, the PCS’ current champions have continued to destroy the competition with an 11-game winning streak through their first three weeks of play. That gives them the longest active win streak in League of Legends esports.

PSG Talon made a name for themselves after a successful performance at MSI 2021 where they reached the semifinals of the tournament. The roster took down multiple top-tier organizations, including North America’s Cloud9, Europe’s MAD Lions, and China’s Royal Never Give Up. Although they lost to RNG in the knockout stage, they were touted as one of the most surprising stories of the event.

And they haven’t suffered from an “MSI hangover” like many other teams around the world. Cloud9, for example, have a 13-11 record this summer. MAD Lions are tied for second place in the LEC with a 10-5 record, while RNG are sitting in seventh place in the 2021 LPL Summer Split after winning MSI—though they did go on a six-game win streak recently.

But aside from RNG, there haven’t been many teams from any major regions with long win streaks this summer. This might have to do with all of the strong competition there is in the LCS, LEC, and LCK. It’s much harder to win multiple games in a row since each team has a shot at beating one another.

The PCS champions also have some of the most dominant players in the region with AD carry Unified rolling along with an outrageous 14.4 KDA. He has the second-most kills in the league with only nine deaths, according to Oracle’s Elixir. His teammate, River, is the only player who has Unified bested with 64 kills, while also participating in 75.2 percent of his team’s total kills.

With only two weeks left to go in the split, PSG Talon might have the chance to go undefeated in the regular season. Last split, they missed the mark by one game with a loss to the second-best team in the region, Beyond Gaming.

