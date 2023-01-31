Only one player remains with a double-digit KDA in the 2023 LEC Winter Split

One of the biggest surprises of the 2023 LEC Winter Split so far has been the resurgence of a few teams who were considered championship longshots before the season began. Teams like SK Gaming and Team BDS have been on a tear over the past two weeks, with the latter winning their last three games.

Throughout the last two weeks, one player stands tall above the rest with the highest KDA of any LEC pro and the only person left with a double-digit KDA in the league: Team BDS’ veteran AD carry Juš “Crownie” Marušič.

Our first 3-0 week in the #LEC and we don't intend to slow down😍#BDSPOWER pic.twitter.com/afxHtGUHVo — Team BDS (@TeamBDS) January 31, 2023

Crownie currently has a 12 KDA with 24 kills, 48 assists, and only six deaths, according to League of Legends stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also has the second-highest kill participation percentage of any LEC marksman but only holds 24 percent of his team’s total kills for the split.

The 24-year-old has been a reliable backline threat for BDS during their four-game win streak, but the real threats of the team have come from their surprisingly powerful top-side combination with mid laner Ilias “nuc” Bizriken and top laner Adam Maanane. The two players are leading their respective roles in kills and have been a huge focus for the team’s jungler, Théo “Sheo” Borile.

In the bottom lane, Crownie has played champions like Varus, Caitlyn, and Jhin, who aren’t exactly known for their mechanical outplays and incredible moments. Even still, having a marksman who can hold their weight in the later stages of a game is invaluable for any contending organization, and BDS are quickly looking like the hottest team in Europe.

You can watch Crownie and the rest of BDS in action when the final week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split begins on Saturday, Feb. 4.