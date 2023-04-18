Only one LoL champion had a 100 percent presence in 2023 LEC Spring Groups

The 2023 LEC Spring Groups saw a total of 24 games played, and only one League of Legends champion can boast a 100 percent pick-and-ban presence.

Fans of the competitive League scene shouldn’t be surprised to see Annie be the one who has recorded such a stellar stat. The mid laner has been one of the most popular champions since her buffs in Patch 13.3, both in solo queue and competitive play. In the 2023 LEC Spring Groups, she had a 100 percent P&B rate, while picked three times for the mid lane and once for the support role, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

Moreover, when Annie made it through the banning phase and was chosen for the mid lane, she had a 100 percent win rate, winning all three games. She didn’t have as much luck in the single game she was picked for in the support role, though.

If there are any fans looking for a change in the 2023 LEC Spring Playoffs, we have some bad news. Annie has been one of a couple of champions who had a 100 percent P&B rate in yesterday’s series between Team Vitality and Team BDS. Looking at her prowess and popularity, she’s likely here to stay until the end of Spring Split.

The remaining games of LEC’s Spring Split are to be played on Patch 13.6. While Annie isn’t receiving any changes to her kit in the upcoming Patch 13.8, her Molten Shield (E) was slightly nerfed in Patch 13.7. Still, it’s a minor nerf, and it probably won’t affect her competitive pick and ban rate. So, if you were hoping for her to disappear during Mid-Season Invitational 2023, you’re likely going to be a tad disappointed.