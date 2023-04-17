High average damage couldn’t save this LEC player from early Spring Groups elimination

Fnatic suffered two losses in the 2023 LEC Spring Groups, which saw them eliminated from the competition early, yet it didn’t stop Marek “Humanoid” Brázda from boasting some incredible damage stats.

The Czech finished second in terms of average damage to champions per minute in the 2023 LEC Spring Groups with 733 points, according to a League of Legends stat site Oracle’s Elixir. Humanoid was outperformed by another Czech player, Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság, who recorded 857 average damage per game in MAD Lions’ lower bracket run to the 2023 LEC Spring Playoffs.

Fnatic played six games in the 2023 LEC Spring Groups, winning only two of them. Their 2-1 losses against Astralis and MAD Lions in Group A saw them finish in eighth place. In these games, Humanoid picked four different champions—Ahri, Lissandra, Orianna, and Jayce—who are all aggressive and resourceful mid laners.

Still, a weak finish in the 2023 LEC Spring Groups didn’t stop Fnatic players from accumulating some impressive stats, and Humanoid isn’t the only example. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson finished 10th in terms of KDA with 5.2, the highest among the players who didn’t qualify for Spring Playoffs, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

The top seven players regarding the KDA are made of Team Vitality and Team BDS players, as could be expected. Both teams steamrolled through the Spring Groups with two 2-0 victories and rapidly earned their spots in Spring Playoffs.

LEC action returns today with the beginning of the Spring Playoffs. Vitality and Team BDS will face each other in the upper bracket for a direct spot in the final.