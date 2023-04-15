Carzzy breaks eight-year-old LEC record while breaking Fnatic fans’ hearts

After an intense three-game series, MAD Lions has locked in their spot in the playoffs over Fnatic through the most hectic game of the 2023 LEC Spring Split so far. During the third and final game of the series, superstar AD carry Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság broke hearts and records by racking up a whopping 19 kills to lead his squad to victory.

With these 19 kills, Carzzy has broken the LEC record for most kills in a single game. This impressive record was last set over eight years ago when Fnatic’s Martin “Rekkles” Larsson picked up 18 kills in a single game during the 2014 Summer Split.

Back in 2014, Rekkles was considered to be the most dominant AD carry in the region, and although almost a decade has passed, the veteran still managed to put up a valiant effort against the relentless onslaught that the Lions brought to his team’s doorstep. Unfortunately for him and his team, they didn’t look nearly as cohesive as MAD, and even had victory snatched away by a last-second hold at the nexus.

Carzzy, on the other hand, was the tip of the spear for MAD Lions’ late-game efforts as he took over with Jinx’s hyper-scaling power, zooming from target to target with her Get Excited passive. Although there were a couple of moments where Wukong or Ahri caught him out, he was mostly perfect with his positioning and aggression.

The talented 21-year-old earned himself Player of the Series honors, and will now be preparing for a showdown against Astralis for the final spot in the postseason. He will need to maintain this level of play, if he and the rest of MAD want a chance at the LEC championship later this month.

Catch MAD Lions in action when they face off vs. Astralis on Sunday, April 16.