One LoL bruiser is totally dominating Bronze in off-roles despite failing in high Elo

Several champions and items have been buffed or nerfed in every League of Legends patch this season, with some changes even skyrocketing the champion’s win rates like what happened with Annie and Malphite just recently.

Playing these meta champions is generally how players will rise through the ranks during the ranked season in League—in addition to learning about the different stages of the game, understanding the laning phase, and getting better at reading the map.

But in some cases, meta is thrown out the window as players pick champions deemed ‘off-meta.’ These champions are often chosen by players who one-trick them or may be chosen as a way to cheese a win. In League Patch 13.7, that off-meta champion that is raking in the wins (at least in Bronze Elo) seems to be Mordekaiser.

In 13.7, Bronze League players have chosen Mordekaiser as their off-meta pick in two surprising roles. In this rank, Mordekaiser has a 53.78 percent win rate in mid lane and a ​​53.05 percent win rate in the jungle.

What’s interesting is that while Mordekaiser is a dominating pick for Bronze players, the Iron Revenant actually has a rather appalling win rate in higher Elo to the point where he’s not even in the top 40 top lane champions. In fact, in the Patch 13.7 cycle, Sylas has the highest win rate in the top lane for high Elo players.

It’s unclear exactly why Bronze players are gravitating toward off-lane Morde considering he hasn’t received any buffs recently, but as he is a relatively easy champ and offers sustainability and damage, it’s no surprise players are picking him.

On top of that, the Iron Revenant has one of League’s most fun ultimates that allows him to steal enemy carries and kill them in the shadow realm.

With Patch 13.8 rolling out on April 19, expect to see more off-meta off-role champs pop up too. Dot Esports is tipping Lillia to breakout again.