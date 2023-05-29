One popular LoL ADC is quickly falling behind the meta despite huge pick rates

Despite being one of the most picked AD carries in League of Legends, Ezreal has slumped to an appalling win rate in Season 13, and that struggling victory record has only continued to plummet after League Patch 13.10.

The Prodigal Explorer dropped to a win rate of 48.35 percent across all ranks in Patch 13.10, according to League stats tracking site U.GG. Generally, champions aren’t picked when they aren’t doing well in the meta. However, he is one of the most popular League champions, so much so that he is seen in nearly one-fifth of ranked games.

If you enjoy playing Ezreal, there may be a way to take him onto the Rift still and potentially win, but it may all come down to his build.

The most common build for Ezreal includes Precision and Inspiration runes with items such as Trinity Force, Manamune, and Ionian Boots. This particular League build doesn’t have the best win rate, nor does his ability power-focused variant, which focuses on Inspiration and Sorcery runes with items like Luden’s Tempest, Sorcerer’s Shoes, and Statikk Shiv. Both of these have win rates of 49 and 43.95 percent, respectively.

So, what’s the best build for Ezreal? After the item changes in League Patch 13.10, Ezreal’s crit build has the clear highest win rate—just over 52 percent across nearly 112,000 matches. Even though this build does have a decent win rate, it may not work in every situation on the Rift this season. But if you can’t get Jhin, who is overpowered in this patch, or if you want a more crit-focused Ezreal build, this is the one to try.

You’ll take the Precision Tree with Press the Attack, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, and Coup de Grace for runes. For your secondaries, take Inspiration with Magical Footwear and Biscuit Delivery, focusing on Offense, Flex, and Defence.

In terms of items, you’ll want to take Essence Reaver, Ionian Boots, and Manamune as your core items. From there, what you buy is situational. That said, we recommended Navori Quickblades, Stormrazor, and Bloodthirster.

Although Ezreal has a terrible win rate, if you want to pick him, you may have a better chance of winning if you take a crit-focused build—especially in this meta.

