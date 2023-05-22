One ADC has become LoL’s go-to bot lane partner after sweeping Patch 13.10 changes

League of Legends Patch 13.10 brought so many changes to the Rift that it’s beginning to shift the meta, especially in the bot lane. Since the new and adjusted items have been added to League, Jhin has become the “it” pick for any bot lane duo.

Today, Jhin holds the top spot, along with Zyra, for the highest win rate duo across all ranks in Patch 13.10, according to League play stats site U.GG. With a duo win rate of 56.09 percent, this partnership is undoubtedly one to play if you want to rank up.

But if you or your duo aren’t fond of Zyra—not to worry! Xerath, Sona, Janna, Swain, Lux, and Brand are all incredible bot lane partners that synergize well with Jhin too. Regardless of which support players bring to pair with Jhin, their combined duo win rates are above 54 percent. That is truly phenomenal in this emerging League meta as it means you have many options to tailor your support based on your team’s needs.

It should also be mentioned Lucian and Kog’Maw are also phenomenal bot lane partners in this update, so, they’re good ADC picks if you don’t know how to play Jhin.

Although Jhin’s bot lane duo win rate skyrocketed after League Patch 13.10, he’s actually only ranked fifth of all ADCs. He’s losing out to Karthus, Nilah, Kog’Maw, and Veigar this week, even though he has a solo-ranked win rate of 52.72 percent.

For the most part, for those who can lock in Jhin, the game feels completely different with the adjusted Galeforce, Stormrazor, Rapid Fire Cannon, and The Collector, all of which are part of Jhin’s core build with Boots of Swiftness.

Regarding runes, you’ll also want to take Fleet Footwork, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, and Coup de Grace from the Precision tree. And from the Sorcery tree, you’ll need to take Celerity and Gathering Storm, along with Offense, Flex, and Defense.

Unfortunately, the bot lane can feel oppressive if you’re not one to lock in Jhin in draft. And some players are even asking when he will be nerfed because, with these items and runes, he’s fast, does insane damage, and his crit is too good. But as this is the first time in a long time that Jhin has felt viable against attack-speed build-based champions, it’s refreshing to see the meta change to allow other champions to shine again.

So, if you’re ready for a fresh experience, Jhin is the ADC to pick.

