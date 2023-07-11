One LoL champion reigns supreme in 3 different roles in Patch 13.13

From time to time, some League of Legends champions can dominate numerous positions at once. In Patch 13.13, there’s one champ that has conquered the top lane, jungle, and support roles.

This one champion is Maokai, who arguably has one of the most versatile kits in the game at this time. At all ranks, The Twisted Treant boasts a 51.94 percent win rate in the top lane and a 52.03 percent win rate in the jungle, according to League stats site U.GG. At the same time, the champion is also the third-best support in the game currently with a 52.44 percent win rate.

If anyone is surprised by this state of affairs, they shouldn’t be. Maokai’s kit is perfect for all three of these roles and for the current meta altogether.

If you’re looking for a solid and versatile pick, Maokai is the perfect choice. Image via Riot Games

In the top lane, Maokai can build tanky items and become a teamfight wall with plenty of crowd control tools and jaw-dropping defensive stats. The case is similar in the jungle, and with his gap closer and low-cooldown abilities, he can fight for objectives and gank pretty profitably. In the support role, on the other hand, his kit makes it really easy to play an offensive or defensive two-vs-two minigame, depending on the situation.

On top of that, Maokai is one of the easiest champions to learn in the current League roster. His W, Twisted Advance, is a click-on-target ability and there’s not much philosophy behind trying to land his other skill shots. As a result, new players often only have to focus on picking the right target. In teamfights, once they root a vulnerable enemy with W, the crowd control chain from Maokai’s Q and ultimate should be enough to take them down.

Related: Here are the early LoL Patch 13.14 patch notes

All in all, in the current meta, it’s really common sense to have Maokai on your team. This year, the developers tried to tweak his prowess with minor Patch 13.4 and Patch 13.1b changes. Still, it looks like so far, the champion has been doing more than fine.

About the author