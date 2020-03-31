New Coven skins for Morgana, Zyra, and LeBlanc hit League PBE soon

More dark-themed skins are coming to League of Legends.

Riot Games introduced the new Coven champion skins today. Morgana, Zyra, and LeBlanc will be joining the existing skin line for Camille and Lissandra.

PBE Preview

Coven Zyra, Morgana, LeBlanc and Coven Zyra Prestige Edition pic.twitter.com/KPie0dxrxt — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 31, 2020

The Coven skins recolor the champions with witch hues of black, purple, and dark blue alongside flowery effects. Zyra, Morgana, and LeBlanc look like ancient witches who are seeking extremely rare ingredients to brew up a potion of formidable power. These skins come with new ability effects alongside marvelous backing animations.

Prestige Coven Zyra looks like the goddess of the woods with gold undertones. Her plants become swirling flowers of light instead of the dark ancient magic seen in the basic Coven skin.

The skins will be shipped to PBE soon and will be available for players to test before going live. They’ll most likely hit the live servers in mid-April if the patch cycles continue with the same regularity.