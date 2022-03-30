MSI 2022 format explained

Here's everything you need to know.

The Mid-Season Invitational 2022 is scheduled to take place in Busan, South Korea. The second-biggest event in the professional League of Legends ecosystem will begin on May 10 with the group stage and conclude on May 29 with the grand final.

The 11 top teams from around the world will fly to South Korea to represent their region in the Busan’s Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO), which will host the fight for the MSI 2022 champion. For the first time since 2019, MSI will also have a live audience at the venue.

MSI 2022 showcases a unique format. Here’s everything you need to know.

Format

The format of this year’s MSI will be similar to the last year’s event.

Originally, Riot had planned to invite 12 teams to MSI 2022. But due to the 2022 LCL Spring Split being canceled amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, no CIS teams will attend the event.

The rest of the 11 teams, however, will be decided through the Spring Split playoffs in their respective regions. Each of the champions will fly to South Korea.

The tournament will be divided into three stages, including the group stage, rumble Stage, and knockout stage.

All of the teams taking part in MSI 2022 will begin the event in the group stage, where they will be divided into three groups. Two groups will include four teams, while the other group will have just three teams. All teams will play a best-of-one double round-robin within their respective group. The two best squads from each group will advance to the rumble stage.

In the rumble stage, six teams will play a best-of-one double round-robin, which will determine the teams that advance to the knockout stage.

In the knockout stage, two pairs of teams will be drawn, with each of them playing a best-of-five series. The winning teams will advance to the grand final where an MSI 2022 champion will be crowned.

Schedule

MSI 2022 is scheduled to run its course over three weeks. The three stages of the event will be played on different dates, with participants having a small rest period between each stage.