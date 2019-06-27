Mithy comes out ahead of his former lane partner Zven as Origen demolish TSM at Rift Rivals

Parting ways at the end of 2018, the “best in the west” bot lane duo reunited at the LCS studio today for the annual North America vs. Europe Rift Rivals tournament.



Now, on opposite ends of Summoner’s rift, it was Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre who came out ahead of his former lane partner Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen as Origen took down TSM in overwhelmingly one-sided win.



“I’m just really happy with the way things went,” Mithy said in the post-game interview after beating TSM. Formerly TSM’s support, Mithy played a major role in the demise of his old team—with some help from jungler Jonas “Kold” Andersen.



OG TSM Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by smashhgg

Beginning the game with two early bot lane ganks that resulted in kills, Kold helped jumpstart his bot lane. Mithy did not waste Kold’s early efforts, maintain laning dominance as Pyke, finding hooks that led to even more kills.



Able to provide his laning partner in Yasuo a comfortable lead, Mithy left bot to roam top, helping top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris get an edge as Yorick.



Thanks to the early efforts of Mithy and Kold, Origen had accrued a lead that they continued to grow until they had taken TSM’s nexus. TSM tried to be proactive, attempting pick-off plays with teleports. But these plays resulted in Origen narrowly escaping time and time again.



With the LEC now 3-0 against the LCS at Rift Rivals, Mithy’s advice to his former team and North America is to “stick to your own guns, and do what you do best, and see if that’s good enough.” Mithy thought that it was “good C9 is trying to stick to their guns.”



“It didn’t really work against G2,” Mithy said regarding C9’s strategy. “But I don’t know what works against them to be honest haha.”



Origen will return to the LCS stage tomorrow, when they face off against C9 and Team Liquid.

