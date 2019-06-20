Misfits and Excel Esports make some changes to starting LEC lineups for week 3 of the Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Misfits Gaming and Excel Esports are both making changes to their rosters ahead of week three of the 2019 LEC Summer Split.

Misfits will be swapping out jungler Thomas “Kirei” Yuen for Nubar “Maxlore” Sarafian. Excel will be switching bottom lanes with its Academy team, bringing in Jesper “Jeskla” Klarin Strömberg and Patryk “Mystiques” Piórkowski.

Excel Esports haven’t had the best start to their 2019 Summer Split campaign. They’ve lost every game over the past two weeks. Even though the organization brought in some new talent, like Son “Mickey” Young-min and veteran ADC Petter “Hjarnan” Freyschuss, it hasn’t done much for the roster’s success. There still isn’t enough firepower on this team and its macro looks messy.

Meanwhile, Misfits have some pretty strong competition this week in SK Gaming and Schalke 04. Although their 2-2 start isn’t bad, this roster needs to find a stronger foothold in the league and start ramping up its gameplay. We aren’t sure if Kirei was entirely the problem, but Misfits stagnate after the early game and their solo laners simply haven’t performed up to par with the rest of the league’s talent yet.

It’s still very early in the season, however. If Excel and Misfits want to find a winning formula, this is the time to experiment. They can’t take too long, though, because they could risk falling into the same predicament they were both in last season.

The third week of the LEC begins tomorrow on Friday, June 21 at 11am CT.