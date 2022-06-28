Master Yi, Renekton, Taliyah, and other champions buffs coming to League with Patch 12.13

Riot Games has announced a list of changes coming to League of Legends with Patch 12.13. Among them, 11 champions will receive buffs, though, no details about the update are known so far.

Yesterday, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for League, has revealed the list of champions, that are targeted with either nerfs or buffs in Patch 12.12b and Patch 12.13. Many more will be strengthened in the 12.13 update, with champs like Master Yi, Renekton, and Vex being on the list.

We're planning for a 12.12 micropatch to hit some outliers for 30 Jun and 12.11 champs that were hit too hard (Kat, Shaco). The rest will be in 12.13, but it will be delayed a week and start coming out ~July 12. Buffs for bursty champs are targeted at non-burst axes mostly pic.twitter.com/VPo30mVhel — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 28, 2022

At the same time, Phroxzon underlined that “burst for bursty champs are targeted at non-burst axes mostly,” meaning that champions to receive such changes won’t exactly get adjustments for their burst mechanics.

On the list, there aren’t many champions that are often seen in today’s meta or in pro play. It includes names like Renekton, Elise, Karthus, or Kled, who are all but popular in the competitive leagues. At the same time, Patch 12.13 will finally strengthen champions for which buffs have been highly demanded and talked about for a while, like Master Yi.

Riot teased League players in the past that it experimented with the Wuju Bladesman’s changes on the PBE servers. Most recently, it was spotted that his auto attack range and Meditate (W) were buffed, however, the developers didn’t confirm them. Still, looking at his poor win ratio in Platinum+ ranks across the world, which is currently the lowest out of all jungle champs (45.99 percent, according to U.GG), it’s not surprising that Riot is taking him under the scope.

Before Patch 12.13, which is planned to release on July 12, goes live, Patch 12.12b will make its way onto the servers. It’s scheduled to be released on June 13.