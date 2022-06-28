Riot confirms League of Legends Patch 12.12b coming this week

Riot’s lead designer for game balance, Matt Leung-Harrison, confirmed that League of Legends will get a 12.12b update this week. The micropatch is set to go live on Thursday, June 30, and targets champions that were given too much power or hit too hard in last week’s Patch 12.12. The champions include Katarina, Bel’Veth, and Seraphine.

Patch 12.12b will bring buffs to Caitlyn, Katarina, Leona, and Shaco. The Sinister Blade and the Demon Jester received numerous adjustments in Patch 12.12, nerfing base stats and passive bonuses while increasing the damage on a few skills. Riot didn’t get the expected results, hitting these champs harder than intended, so the devs will make further adjustments this week. No specific details were given about any of the buffs yet.

There are also seven champions listed for nerfs in the micropatch: Bel’Veth, Senna, Seraphine, Tahm Kench, Wukong, Yuumi, and Zeri. It looks like balancing The Empress of the Void has been a challenge for Riot. She has been targeted with several nerfs and adjustments that seek to reduce her power in low Elo while making her a more viable choice in higher ranks. The Magical Cat and The Starry-Eyed Songstress also received adjustments in Patch 12.12, and they might have gotten a little more powerful than intended. There are no specific details about these nerfs as well, at least for now.

We're planning for a 12.12 micropatch to hit some outliers for 30 Jun and 12.11 champs that were hit too hard (Kat, Shaco). The rest will be in 12.13, but it will be delayed a week and start coming out ~July 12. Buffs for bursty champs are targeted at non-burst axes mostly pic.twitter.com/VPo30mVhel — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 28, 2022

Leung-Harrison also mentioned the next League update, Patch 12.13, will be delayed by a week. Originally planned for next week, it should come out around July 13, according to the updated patch schedule.

Patch 12.12b is due to release on Thursday, June 30. More details about the buffs and nerfs should be made available soon.