The durability update is continuing to make an impact on the game.

Another gigantic patch is on its way to League of Legends.

Following on from the durability update, Patch 12.12 includes a series of balance adjustments to over a dozen champions, items, and runes. To straighten up the volatile meta, Riot is making further adjustments to heals and shields and giving some extra oomph to champions that have burst and engage mechanics. Amumu, Bel’Veth, and Yuumi are just a few champs receiving changes in this week’s patch.

Patch 12.12 is scheduled to hit the live servers on Thursday, June 23. Here are the notes and updates for the upcoming update.

Champions

Amumu

Q – Bandage Toss

Mana cost: 70 > 30/35/40/45/50

R – Curse of the Sad Mummy

Damage: 150/250/350 (+80 percent AP) > 200/300/400 (+80 percent AP)

Annie

Q – Disintegrate

Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75 percent AP) > 80/115/150/185/220 (+80 percent AP)

R – Summon: Tibbers

Tibbers: base health: 1200/2100/3000 > 1300/2200/3100

Tibbers: base armor and magic resistance: 30/50/70 > 30/60/90

Bel’Veth

Base stats

Basic attack range: 125 > 175

Health regeneration: 8.5 > Six

Health regeneration growth: 0.85 > 0.6

Health regeneration at level 18: 22.95 > 16.2

Passive – Death in Lavender

Bonus attack speed per Lavender stack: 0.25 to 1.25 percent (levels one to 18) > 0.28 to one percent (levels one to 13)

E – Royal Maelstrom

Minimum damage per hit: 8/11/14/17/20 (+six percent AD) > 8/10/12/14/16 (+six percent AD)

R – Endless Meal

Explosion damage based on target’s missing health: 25/30/35 percent > 25 percent at all ranks

Bonus attack range: 50/75/100 > 50 at all ranks

Void Remora health: 70 percent > 50/60/70 percent of minion’s maximum health

Bug fixes and updates

Bel’Veth’s true form E – Royal Maelstrom animation has been tweaked at higher attack speeds

Bel’Veth’s true form basic attack animation has been adjusted to swing slightly less at slower attack speeds

Sheen will no longer proc if Bel’Veth attempts to cast Q – Void Surge in a direction that is on cooldown

Bel’Veth’s Q – Void Surge no longer deals double the intended true damage from R – Endless Banquet’s passive

Fixed a bug where, if she was already in her true form, Bel’Veth would lose her health bonus upon consuming Void Coral

Fixed a bug where, if Bel’Veth’s Void Remora attacked an undead Sion, Void Coral would spawn when his passive expired

Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s true form duration sometimes failed to properly refresh upon consuming Void Coral

Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s basic attack SFX were sometimes audible to enemies through Fog of War

Blitzcrank

Q – Rocket Grab

Damage: 90/140/190/240/290 (+120 percent AP) > 105/155/205/255/305 (+120 percent AP)

R – Static Field

Detonation Damage: 250/375/500 (+100 percent AP) > 275/400/525 (+100 percent AP)

Dr. Mundo

Passive – Goes Where He Pleases

Health regeneration: one to two percent maximum health (levels one to 18) > 0.8 to 1.6 percent maximum health (levels one to 18)

R – Maximum Dosage

Increased base health: 10/15/20 percent missing health > 8/11.5/15 percent missing health

Fiora

Passive – Duelist’s Dance

Bonus true damage: three percent (+5.5 percent per 100 bonus AD) > three percent (+4.5 percent per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health

Heimerdinger

Q – H-28G Evolution Turret

Standard turret – Health: 150 to 575 (+five to 40 percent) (levels one to 18) > 175 to 700 (+five to 40 percent) (levels one to 18)

Standard turret – magic damage: 6/9/12/15/18 (+35 percent AP) > 7/11/15/19/23 (+35 percent AP)

E – CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade

Cooldown: 12 seconds > 11 seconds

Ivern

Passive – Friend of the Forest

Base health cost: 23.5 to 6.5 percent (levels one to 18) > 20 to three percent (levels one to 18)

Base mana cost: 34.5 to nine percent (levels one to 18) > 30 to 4.5 percent (levels one to 18)

E – Triggerseed

Shield: 70/100/130/160/190 (+75 percent AP) > 80/115/150/185/220 (+75 percent AP)

R – Daisy!

Daisy – health: 1250/2500/3750 (+50 percent AP) > 1300/2600/3900 (+50 percent AP)

Daisy – armor and magic resistance: 15/40/90 (+five percent AP) > 20/50/100 (+five percent AP)

Janna

W – Zephyr

Bonus movement speed: 6/7.5/9/10.5/12 percent (+two percent per 100 AP) > 6/7/8/9/10 percent (+two percent per 100 AP)

Slow: 24/28/32/36/40p ercent (+six percent per 100 AP) > 20/24/28/32/36 percent (+six percent per 100 AP)

E – Eye of the Storm

Shield: 75/100/125/150/175 (+60 percent AP) > 65/90/115/140/165 (+55 percent AP)

Jarvan IV

Base stats

Mana growth: 40 > 55

Mana at level 18: 980 > 1235

Passive – Martial Cadence

Cooldown: six seconds > 6/5/4/3 seconds (levels 1/6/11/16)

Katarina

Passive – Gluttony

Magic damage upon retrieving dagger – bonus AD ratio: 75 percent > 65 percent

E – Shunpo

Damage: 15/30/45/60/75 (+50 percent AD) (+25 percent AP) > 20/35/50/65/80 (+40 percent AD) (+25 percent AP)

R – Death Lotus

Physical damage per dagger: 16 percent (+12.8 percent per 1.0 total attack speed) bonus AD > 16 percent (+16 percent per 0.7 total attack speed) bonus AD

On-hit effectiveness per dagger: 25/30/35 percent > 28/33/38 percent

Lucian

Base stats

Base AD: 62 > 60

Q – Piercing Light

Damage: 95/130/165/200/235 (+60/75/90/105/120 percent bonus AD) > 95/125/155/185/215

(+60/75/90/105/120 percent bonus AD)

Seraphine

E – Beat Drop

Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds > 10 seconds

Slow/stun duration: one second > 1.5 seconds

Shaco

Base stats

Health growth: 103 > 99

Health at level 18: 2381 > 2313

Armor growth: 4.7 > four

Armor at level 18: 109.9 > 98

Q – Deceive

Physical damage: 25/35/45/55/65 (+25 percent bonus AD) > 25/35/45/55/65 (+40 percent bonus AD)

W – Jack in the Box

Magic damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+nine percent AP) > 10/15/20/25/30 (+12 percent AP)

E – Two-Shiv Poison

Magic damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+70 percent bonus AD) (+50 percent AP) > 70/95/120/145/170 (+75 percent bonus AD) (+60 percent AP)

Singed

W – Mega-Adhesive

Slow: 60 percent > 50/55/60/65/70 percent

R – Insanity Potion

Bonus stats: 30/60/90 > 20/60/100

Soraka

R – Wish

Heal: 125/200/275 (+50 percent AP) > 150/250/350 (+50 percent AP)

Deep Wounds: No longer removes Grievous Wounds from targets

Viego

Passive – Sovereign’s Domination

Base heal upon possession: 2.5 percent > two percent of target’s maximum health

E – Harrowed Pass

Casting E – Harrowed Pass while charging W – Spectral Maw no longer instantly stealths you

R – Heartbreaker

Bonus physical damage: 15/20/25 percent (+three percent per 100 bonus AD) > 12/16/20 percent (+three percent per 100 bonus AD) of lowest health or closest enemy’s missing health

Yorick

Passive – Shepherd of Souls

Mist Walker – base health: 100 to 185 (levels one to 18) (+15 percent of Yorick’s maximum health) > 110 to 212 (levels one to 18) (+20 percent of Yorick’s maximum health)

Mist Walker – movement speed: 300 > 325

R – Eulogy of the Isles

Maiden of the Mist – base health: 300/1000/3000 (+70 percent of Yorick’s maximum health) > 350/1100/3300 (+75 percent of Yorick’s maximum health)

Maiden of the Mist – marked target chase range: 1600 > 1000

Yuumi

Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block

Shield: 56 to 360 (varies, levels one to 18) > 60 to 380 (varies, levels one to 18)

E – Zoomies

Heal: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35 percent AP) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+35 percent AP)

Bonus movement speed: 15 percent (+six percent per 100 AP) > 20 percent (+six percent per 100 AP)

Zeri

Base stats

Health regeneration growth: 0.55 > 0.7

Health regeneration at Level 18: 12.6 > 15.15

W – Ultrashock Laser

Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+150 percent AD) (+70 percent AP) > 20/55/90/125/160 (+130 percent AD) (+60 percent AP)

Critical strike damage: 17.5/78.75/140/201.25/262.5 (+262.5 percent AD) (+122.5 percent AP) > 25/96.25/157.5/218.75/280 (+227.5 percent AD) (+105 percent AP)

Items

Night Harvester

Build path: Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + Blasting Wand + 865 gold > Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + Fiendish Codex + 815 gold

Serpent’s Fang

Serpent’s Fang no longer applies additional shield reduction beyond 50 percent based on enemy’s bonus heal and shield power.

Serpent’s Fang

Shadowflame’s additional magic damage based on ignored MR is no longer mitigated by target’s MR.

Runes

Predator

Maximum bonus movement speed: 45 percent > 25 to 50 percent (levels seven to 18)

Damage: 40 to 120 (levels one to 18) (+20 percent bonus AD) (+10 percent AP) > 20 to 180 (levels one to 18) (+25 percent bonus AD) (+15 percent AP)

Cooldown: 90 to 60 seconds (levels one to 18) > 120 to 60 seconds (levels one to 18)

Systems

Visions

All jungle monsters and wards will now be visible instantly, even upon dashing or blinking into visible range.

The full list of League of Legends changes for Patch 12.12, including the Essence Emporium, the Mythic shop rotation, and more, can be found here.