Another gigantic patch is on its way to League of Legends.
Following on from the durability update, Patch 12.12 includes a series of balance adjustments to over a dozen champions, items, and runes. To straighten up the volatile meta, Riot is making further adjustments to heals and shields and giving some extra oomph to champions that have burst and engage mechanics. Amumu, Bel’Veth, and Yuumi are just a few champs receiving changes in this week’s patch.
Patch 12.12 is scheduled to hit the live servers on Thursday, June 23. Here are the notes and updates for the upcoming update.
Champions
Amumu
Q – Bandage Toss
- Mana cost: 70 > 30/35/40/45/50
R – Curse of the Sad Mummy
- Damage: 150/250/350 (+80 percent AP) > 200/300/400 (+80 percent AP)
Annie
Q – Disintegrate
- Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75 percent AP) > 80/115/150/185/220 (+80 percent AP)
R – Summon: Tibbers
- Tibbers: base health: 1200/2100/3000 > 1300/2200/3100
- Tibbers: base armor and magic resistance: 30/50/70 > 30/60/90
Bel’Veth
Base stats
- Basic attack range: 125 > 175
- Health regeneration: 8.5 > Six
- Health regeneration growth: 0.85 > 0.6
- Health regeneration at level 18: 22.95 > 16.2
Passive – Death in Lavender
- Bonus attack speed per Lavender stack: 0.25 to 1.25 percent (levels one to 18) > 0.28 to one percent (levels one to 13)
E – Royal Maelstrom
- Minimum damage per hit: 8/11/14/17/20 (+six percent AD) > 8/10/12/14/16 (+six percent AD)
R – Endless Meal
- Explosion damage based on target’s missing health: 25/30/35 percent > 25 percent at all ranks
- Bonus attack range: 50/75/100 > 50 at all ranks
- Void Remora health: 70 percent > 50/60/70 percent of minion’s maximum health
Bug fixes and updates
- Bel’Veth’s true form E – Royal Maelstrom animation has been tweaked at higher attack speeds
- Bel’Veth’s true form basic attack animation has been adjusted to swing slightly less at slower attack speeds
- Sheen will no longer proc if Bel’Veth attempts to cast Q – Void Surge in a direction that is on cooldown
- Bel’Veth’s Q – Void Surge no longer deals double the intended true damage from R – Endless Banquet’s passive
- Fixed a bug where, if she was already in her true form, Bel’Veth would lose her health bonus upon consuming Void Coral
- Fixed a bug where, if Bel’Veth’s Void Remora attacked an undead Sion, Void Coral would spawn when his passive expired
- Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s true form duration sometimes failed to properly refresh upon consuming Void Coral
- Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s basic attack SFX were sometimes audible to enemies through Fog of War
Blitzcrank
Q – Rocket Grab
- Damage: 90/140/190/240/290 (+120 percent AP) > 105/155/205/255/305 (+120 percent AP)
R – Static Field
- Detonation Damage: 250/375/500 (+100 percent AP) > 275/400/525 (+100 percent AP)
Dr. Mundo
Passive – Goes Where He Pleases
- Health regeneration: one to two percent maximum health (levels one to 18) > 0.8 to 1.6 percent maximum health (levels one to 18)
R – Maximum Dosage
- Increased base health: 10/15/20 percent missing health > 8/11.5/15 percent missing health
Fiora
Passive – Duelist’s Dance
- Bonus true damage: three percent (+5.5 percent per 100 bonus AD) > three percent (+4.5 percent per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health
Heimerdinger
Q – H-28G Evolution Turret
- Standard turret – Health: 150 to 575 (+five to 40 percent) (levels one to 18) > 175 to 700 (+five to 40 percent) (levels one to 18)
- Standard turret – magic damage: 6/9/12/15/18 (+35 percent AP) > 7/11/15/19/23 (+35 percent AP)
E – CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade
- Cooldown: 12 seconds > 11 seconds
Ivern
Passive – Friend of the Forest
- Base health cost: 23.5 to 6.5 percent (levels one to 18) > 20 to three percent (levels one to 18)
- Base mana cost: 34.5 to nine percent (levels one to 18) > 30 to 4.5 percent (levels one to 18)
E – Triggerseed
- Shield: 70/100/130/160/190 (+75 percent AP) > 80/115/150/185/220 (+75 percent AP)
R – Daisy!
- Daisy – health: 1250/2500/3750 (+50 percent AP) > 1300/2600/3900 (+50 percent AP)
- Daisy – armor and magic resistance: 15/40/90 (+five percent AP) > 20/50/100 (+five percent AP)
Janna
W – Zephyr
- Bonus movement speed: 6/7.5/9/10.5/12 percent (+two percent per 100 AP) > 6/7/8/9/10 percent (+two percent per 100 AP)
- Slow: 24/28/32/36/40p ercent (+six percent per 100 AP) > 20/24/28/32/36 percent (+six percent per 100 AP)
E – Eye of the Storm
- Shield: 75/100/125/150/175 (+60 percent AP) > 65/90/115/140/165 (+55 percent AP)
Jarvan IV
Base stats
- Mana growth: 40 > 55
- Mana at level 18: 980 > 1235
Passive – Martial Cadence
- Cooldown: six seconds > 6/5/4/3 seconds (levels 1/6/11/16)
Katarina
Passive – Gluttony
- Magic damage upon retrieving dagger – bonus AD ratio: 75 percent > 65 percent
E – Shunpo
- Damage: 15/30/45/60/75 (+50 percent AD) (+25 percent AP) > 20/35/50/65/80 (+40 percent AD) (+25 percent AP)
R – Death Lotus
- Physical damage per dagger: 16 percent (+12.8 percent per 1.0 total attack speed) bonus AD > 16 percent (+16 percent per 0.7 total attack speed) bonus AD
- On-hit effectiveness per dagger: 25/30/35 percent > 28/33/38 percent
Lucian
Base stats
- Base AD: 62 > 60
Q – Piercing Light
- Damage: 95/130/165/200/235 (+60/75/90/105/120 percent bonus AD) > 95/125/155/185/215
- (+60/75/90/105/120 percent bonus AD)
Seraphine
E – Beat Drop
- Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds > 10 seconds
- Slow/stun duration: one second > 1.5 seconds
Shaco
Base stats
- Health growth: 103 > 99
- Health at level 18: 2381 > 2313
- Armor growth: 4.7 > four
- Armor at level 18: 109.9 > 98
Q – Deceive
- Physical damage: 25/35/45/55/65 (+25 percent bonus AD) > 25/35/45/55/65 (+40 percent bonus AD)
W – Jack in the Box
- Magic damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+nine percent AP) > 10/15/20/25/30 (+12 percent AP)
E – Two-Shiv Poison
- Magic damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+70 percent bonus AD) (+50 percent AP) > 70/95/120/145/170 (+75 percent bonus AD) (+60 percent AP)
Singed
W – Mega-Adhesive
- Slow: 60 percent > 50/55/60/65/70 percent
R – Insanity Potion
- Bonus stats: 30/60/90 > 20/60/100
Soraka
R – Wish
- Heal: 125/200/275 (+50 percent AP) > 150/250/350 (+50 percent AP)
- Deep Wounds: No longer removes Grievous Wounds from targets
Viego
Passive – Sovereign’s Domination
- Base heal upon possession: 2.5 percent > two percent of target’s maximum health
E – Harrowed Pass
- Casting E – Harrowed Pass while charging W – Spectral Maw no longer instantly stealths you
R – Heartbreaker
- Bonus physical damage: 15/20/25 percent (+three percent per 100 bonus AD) > 12/16/20 percent (+three percent per 100 bonus AD) of lowest health or closest enemy’s missing health
Yorick
Passive – Shepherd of Souls
- Mist Walker – base health: 100 to 185 (levels one to 18) (+15 percent of Yorick’s maximum health) > 110 to 212 (levels one to 18) (+20 percent of Yorick’s maximum health)
- Mist Walker – movement speed: 300 > 325
R – Eulogy of the Isles
- Maiden of the Mist – base health: 300/1000/3000 (+70 percent of Yorick’s maximum health) > 350/1100/3300 (+75 percent of Yorick’s maximum health)
- Maiden of the Mist – marked target chase range: 1600 > 1000
Yuumi
Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block
- Shield: 56 to 360 (varies, levels one to 18) > 60 to 380 (varies, levels one to 18)
E – Zoomies
- Heal: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35 percent AP) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+35 percent AP)
- Bonus movement speed: 15 percent (+six percent per 100 AP) > 20 percent (+six percent per 100 AP)
Zeri
Base stats
- Health regeneration growth: 0.55 > 0.7
- Health regeneration at Level 18: 12.6 > 15.15
W – Ultrashock Laser
- Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+150 percent AD) (+70 percent AP) > 20/55/90/125/160 (+130 percent AD) (+60 percent AP)
- Critical strike damage: 17.5/78.75/140/201.25/262.5 (+262.5 percent AD) (+122.5 percent AP) > 25/96.25/157.5/218.75/280 (+227.5 percent AD) (+105 percent AP)
Items
Night Harvester
- Build path: Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + Blasting Wand + 865 gold > Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + Fiendish Codex + 815 gold
Serpent’s Fang
- Serpent’s Fang no longer applies additional shield reduction beyond 50 percent based on enemy’s bonus heal and shield power.
Serpent’s Fang
- Shadowflame’s additional magic damage based on ignored MR is no longer mitigated by target’s MR.
Runes
Predator
- Maximum bonus movement speed: 45 percent > 25 to 50 percent (levels seven to 18)
- Damage: 40 to 120 (levels one to 18) (+20 percent bonus AD) (+10 percent AP) > 20 to 180 (levels one to 18) (+25 percent bonus AD) (+15 percent AP)
- Cooldown: 90 to 60 seconds (levels one to 18) > 120 to 60 seconds (levels one to 18)
Systems
Visions
- All jungle monsters and wards will now be visible instantly, even upon dashing or blinking into visible range.
The full list of League of Legends changes for Patch 12.12, including the Essence Emporium, the Mythic shop rotation, and more, can be found here.