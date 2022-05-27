League of Legends Patch 12.10b: Full notes and updates

A myriad of changes has made their way to League of Legends in Patch 12.10b.
The initial update, Patch 12.10, went live on Wednesday, May 25, and brought massive changes across the board. Every champion got a boost to their health, health per level, magic resistance, and armor per level.
Healing mechanisms in the game were also targeted with the nerf hammer, shifting the meta sideways. Naturally, the update caused quite a stir on Summoner’s Rift. To remedy that, Patch 12.10b aims to “address some urgent outliers,” according to Riot.
Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.10b.
Champions
Diana
W – Pale Cascade
- Base shield: 25/40/55/70/85 > 40/55/70/85/100
E – Lunar Rush
- Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40 percent AP) > 50/70/90/110/130 (+45 percent AP)
Draven
Passive – League of Draven
- Bonus gold on kill: 25 (+2 per Adoration stack) > 40 (+2.5 per Adoration stack)
Q – Spinning Rush
- Bonus Damage: 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110 percent bonus AD) > 45/50/55/60/65 (+75/85/95/105/115 percent bonus AD)
Kled
W – Violent Tendencies
- Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 > 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
E – Jousting
- Cooldown: 160/140/120 > 140/125/110 seconds
Renekton
Q – Cull the Meek
- Cooldown: eight > seven seconds
- Base healing against champions: 10/14/18/22/26 > 12/18/24/30/36
- Base healing against champions empowered: 30/42/54/66/78 > 36/54/72/90/108
Vladimir
Q – Transfusion
- Heal: 20/25/30/35/40 (+30 percent AP) > 20/25/30/35/40 (+35 percent AP)
- Additional heal AP Ratio: 3.5 percent per 100 AP > four percent per 100 AP
- Additional heal against minions: 30 percent > 35 percent
Yuumi
E – Zoomies
- Heal: 65/90/115/140/165 (+25 percent AP) > 70/100/130/160/190 (+35 percent AP)
- Mana cost: 40/45/50/55/60 (+15 percent maximum mana) > 40/45/50/55/60 (+12 percent maximum mana)
Anivia
Q – Flash Frost
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 > 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
E – Frost Bite
- Magic damage: 50/80/110/140/170 > 50/75/100/125/150
Taliyah
Passive – Rock Surfing
- Bonus movement speed: 10/20/35/55 percent > 10/15/25/40 percent (levels 1/9/12/15)
- Falloff Time: 2.5 > three seconds
Q – Threaded Volley
- Slow on Worked Ground: 30/35/40/45/50 percent for two seconds > 20/25/30/35/40 percent for 1.5 seconds
- Damage against first enemy hit: 200 percent > 190 percent
E – Unraveled Earth
- Slow: 20/22/24/26/28 percent > 20 percent at all ranks
- Stun duration: 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 > 0.75 seconds at all ranks
Kayle
- Health growth: 99 > 92
- Base magic resistance: 26 >22
E – Starfire Spellblade
Active bonus magic damage on-hit: 8/9/10/11/12 percent (+two percent per 100 AP) > 7/8/9/10/11 percent (+1.5 percent per 100 AP) of target’s missing health
Vayne
- Base health: 585 > 550
W – Silver Bolts
- Bonus true damage: 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6.5/9/11.5/14 percent of target’s maximum health) > 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6/8/10/12 percent of target’s maximum health)
Senna
- Base health: 590 > 560
Passive – Absolution
- Bonus physical damage: 1-16 percent (by level 11) > 1-10 percent (by level 10) of target’s current health
Swain
- Fixed a bug that prevented Swain from ranking up his R – Demonic Ascension properly