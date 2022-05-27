League of Legends Patch 12.10b: Full notes and updates

A myriad of changes has made their way to League of Legends in Patch 12.10b.

The initial update, Patch 12.10, went live on Wednesday, May 25, and brought massive changes across the board. Every champion got a boost to their health, health per level, magic resistance, and armor per level.

Healing mechanisms in the game were also targeted with the nerf hammer, shifting the meta sideways. Naturally, the update caused quite a stir on Summoner’s Rift. To remedy that, Patch 12.10b aims to “address some urgent outliers,” according to Riot.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.10b.

Champions

Diana

Image via Riot Games

W – Pale Cascade

Base shield: 25/40/55/70/85 > 40/55/70/85/100

E – Lunar Rush

Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40 percent AP) > 50/70/90/110/130 (+45 percent AP)

Draven

Image via Riot Games

Passive – League of Draven

Bonus gold on kill: 25 (+2 per Adoration stack) > 40 (+2.5 per Adoration stack)

Q – Spinning Rush

Bonus Damage: 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110 percent bonus AD) > 45/50/55/60/65 (+75/85/95/105/115 percent bonus AD)

Kled

Image via Riot Games

W – Violent Tendencies

Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 > 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

E – Jousting

Cooldown: 160/140/120 > 140/125/110 seconds

Renekton

Image via Riot Games

Q – Cull the Meek

Cooldown: eight > seven seconds

Base healing against champions: 10/14/18/22/26 > 12/18/24/30/36

Base healing against champions empowered: 30/42/54/66/78 > 36/54/72/90/108

Vladimir

Image via Riot Games

Q – Transfusion

Heal: 20/25/30/35/40 (+30 percent AP) > 20/25/30/35/40 (+35 percent AP)

Additional heal AP Ratio: 3.5 percent per 100 AP > four percent per 100 AP

Additional heal against minions: 30 percent > 35 percent

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

E – Zoomies

Heal: 65/90/115/140/165 (+25 percent AP) > 70/100/130/160/190 (+35 percent AP)

Mana cost: 40/45/50/55/60 (+15 percent maximum mana) > 40/45/50/55/60 (+12 percent maximum mana)

Anivia

Image via Riot Games

Q – Flash Frost

Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 > 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

E – Frost Bite

Magic damage: 50/80/110/140/170 > 50/75/100/125/150

Taliyah

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Rock Surfing

Bonus movement speed: 10/20/35/55 percent > 10/15/25/40 percent (levels 1/9/12/15)

Falloff Time: 2.5 > three seconds

Q – Threaded Volley

Slow on Worked Ground: 30/35/40/45/50 percent for two seconds > 20/25/30/35/40 percent for 1.5 seconds

Damage against first enemy hit: 200 percent > 190 percent

E – Unraveled Earth

Slow: 20/22/24/26/28 percent > 20 percent at all ranks

Stun duration: 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 > 0.75 seconds at all ranks

Kayle

Image via Riot Games

Health growth: 99 > 92

Base magic resistance: 26 >22

E – Starfire Spellblade

Active bonus magic damage on-hit: 8/9/10/11/12 percent (+two percent per 100 AP) > 7/8/9/10/11 percent (+1.5 percent per 100 AP) of target’s missing health

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Base health: 585 > 550

W – Silver Bolts

Bonus true damage: 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6.5/9/11.5/14 percent of target’s maximum health) > 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6/8/10/12 percent of target’s maximum health)

Senna

Image via Riot Games

Base health: 590 > 560

Passive – Absolution

Bonus physical damage: 1-16 percent (by level 11) > 1-10 percent (by level 10) of target’s current health

Swain

Image via Riot Games