MAD Lions vs. G2 Esports is the LEC match of the week for week 5

The fiery new kings of Europe will clash against the old guard this weekend.

Over the course of the 2020 LEC Summer Split, MAD Lions have proven that they’re one of the best League of Legends teams in the world. They sit in first place with a 7-2 record after having taken down almost every team in the league.

This coming week, however, they’ll need to beat one of the toughest rosters in the league: G2 Esports.

For G2, the LEC match of the week is a chance to show their improvement as a roster after their less-than-stellar start to the split. The perennial LEC champions haven’t shown the same level of dominance that League fans have come to expect since they’re tied for third place with a 5-4 record.

Last weekend, G2 also played against Misfits Gaming and Excel Esports without their star AD carry Perkz. The 21-year-old stepped away from pro play temporarily due to increased stress levels. He’s returning to G2’s starting lineup this week, though.

On the other side of Summoner’s Rift, MAD Lions are looking to bounce back into the win column after a surprising loss to Misfits last week. The young team is still arguably the best in Europe right now after going on a six-game win streak.

Their drafting, with coach James “Mac” MacCormack at the helm behind-the-scenes, has been one of the biggest reasons why they’ve succeeded so far. The team’s stellar macro and decisive teamfighting have carried them as well, including huge performances from budding star players like jungler Shad0w or mid laner Humanoid.

This match promises to be one of the most exciting clashes of the summer. Whoever wins will solidify their spot as a top-two roster in Europe.

You can catch all the action when the LEC returns on Friday, July 17. G2 face MAD Lions at 3pm CT.