LPL team LNG parts ways with mid laner Maple

Taiwanese mid laner Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang has left the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) team LNG Esports, the organization announced on Weibo last night.

The 23-year-old is a well-experienced player who competed in five World Championships as the LMS representative. He played for Flash Wolves from 2013 to 2018, leaving one season before the team disbanded.

Screengrab via Weibo

He entered the LPL with Suning, but the team showed inconsistent performance in the league and he was transferred to LNG ahead of the 2020 season.

LNG didn’t find much more success, however, and stagnated in the bottom of the rankings, placing 16th in spring and 13th in summer. It’s unclear what Maple’s plans are for his future in the competitive scene.

On the other side, LNG has also parted ways with jungler Xiong “Xx” Yu-Long on Oct. 12. Fans are expecting to see Griffin’s jungler Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong join the roster for 2021 since he revealed recently that he would leave the LCK and fly to a Chinese team.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear which mid lane player will replace Maple in LNG.