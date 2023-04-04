LoL’s Gnar gets the perfect custom skin right in time for the Super Mario movie

Custom League of Legends skins are often made as easter eggs to other game or pop-cultural franchises. Now, a fan made one custom skin to commemorate the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The skin, called Super Gnar Odyssey, was showcased on League’s subreddit on April 3. And as you probably figured out already, it presents Gnar as the main character from the film, Mario. His Mega Gnar form, on the other hand, is the movie and Mario’s main villain, Bowser.

Custom skins in League tend to also have modified abilities in terms of both visuals and sounds. In this case, it’s no different. Some of Mario’s voice lines were added to the game to replace Gnar’s in-game dialogue, jokes, and laughter.

Moreover, when Mario uses his Q, he throws his red hat, which takes the place of Gnar’s Boomerang. Every fan of the Nintendo franchise should know the sound of collecting a coin, and here it’s used when the champion hits the enemy for a third time, which pops out his W stack. And when he jumps, the sound effect of Mario’s jump from the game can be heard.

Sadly, fewer animations and sound effects were imported to the custom skin once Mario turns into Bowser with his ultimate.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie itself releases in the United States this week, starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day in the main roles of Mario, Princess Peach, and Luigi, respectively.