New Nintendo Switch bundle featuring Super Mario Bros. movie themed content might be on the way

Leaks suggest a new Nintendo Switch bundle themed around the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie will be launched as part of the movie’s promotion.

As per leaker billbil-kun on Twitter yesterday, the rumored bundle will be released in Europe on March 10. The date is known to be the day when Nintendo celebrates Mario day, and the price tag of the bundle is said to be $287.

A new Nintendo Switch Bundle will be launched soon in Europe, including:

🔹A Switch console – Red (2022 version)

🔹Super Mario Odyssey Game (Digital code)

🔹Something related to upcoming #SuperMarioMovie



⌛️March 10th, 2023

💲~269€ in France pic.twitter.com/qTFUVhKXiR — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 21, 2023

The bundle includes a 2022 version of the Switch console with red Joy-Controllers, a digital code for the 2017 game Super Mario Odyssey, and “something related to the upcoming Super Mario movie.” The leaker, however, didn’t provide any information about what the movie-related freebie could be.

Two trailers for the Super Mario Bros. movie have been released since October. The first one revealed the portrayal of Mario and Bowser, while the second trailer showcased Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. movie will arrive in theaters on April 7. It stars the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.