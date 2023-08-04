LoL’s best mid laner and worst jungler are the same champion

Certain champions in League of Legends are sometimes the best picks in one position, while being horrible in others. That’s the case with one of the newest champs in the game.

Naafiri is currently one of the strongest mid laners in League with a jaw-dropping 52.22 percent win rate in all ranks, according to U.GG. The champion’s kit also allows her to be utilized as a jungler, however, she’s not doing so well in that role since she has the worst win rate among all junglers with a dreadful 44.64 percent.

Being an assassin, Naafiri has the tools to be used in both positions, but as the data shows, she’s currently viable only in one. This might not change for quite some time.

Being the worst jungler and one of the best mid laners, the devs have a tough nut to crack in terms of balancing Naafiri. Image via Riot Games

On July 25, one of the League’s developers, Stephen “Raptorr” Auker, revealed Riot Games has some jungle changes in mind for Naafiri, which will aim to elevate her win rate. Before that happens, though, the devs want to balance her in the mid lane.

The Hound of a Hundred Bites was originally meant to be hit with the nerf hammer in Patch 13.15, which was released this week, Aug. 2. Riot changes its mind, however, and decided not to weaken her prowess in the mid lane since it believes she’s currently in a healthy state.

With mid lane out of the equation, we could expect some Naafiri jungle changes coming soon. But, given her kit, any tweak could also impact Naafiri’s state in the mid lane, so the devs need to be careful. Otherwise, she might become another champion who’s getting updated every patch.

