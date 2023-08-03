These 2 LoL champions are still the best in low ranks despite Patch 13.15 nerfs

When a League of Legends update slams champions with the nerf hammer, their win rate tends to drop on Summoner’s Rift. But that’s not the case with two champions in Patch 13.15—at least so far.

Maokai and Shyvana received nerfs in the latest update after spiking high in solo queue in Patch 13.14. These changes, though, clearly weren’t enough to take them down because they’re still two of the best champions in the lower rankings. Although preserving their solo queue positions was exactly what the developers wanted.

Maokai is the strongest pick for both top lane and support in Silver, with massive 55.44 and 54.20 percent win rates, according to U.GG. The tank is also the fourth-best jungler in Silver with a 52.56 percent win rate. Shyvana has been dominating in that rank as well and is the best jungler with a sky-high 54.16 percent win rate and 52.93 percent win rate in the top lane.

Image via Riot Games

Both champs are also strong in Bronze and Iron, boasting high win rates in the same roles. Shyvana, though, performs slightly better there than the Twisted Trent.

It seems like Riot Games’ changes for Maokai and Shyvana in Patch 13.15 were right on the money. In the patch notes, the developers said Maokai’s tweaks were meant to weaken his strength in pro play but his solo queue position should be preserved. Shyvana’s nerfs, meanwhile, were made to weaken her in the late game but leave her unchanged in other aspects of the game.

It’s no real surprise to see these results. Maokai only received a slight nerf to his Q while Shyvana got her basic stats tuned down a little. In other words, they’re not as powerful in the higher ranks but can still make an impact in the hands of skilled players.

Related: Bard is so broken in LoL Arena he’s getting nerfed just 24 hours after his buffs

About the author