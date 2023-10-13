LoL players swear these ‘bad’ champ builds are actually really good

League of Legends players are dishing up their statistically bad champion builds today to defend why they play them and why they should be more widespread—and we have to say, there are some absolute doozies.

For the most part, League players will select champions that are either in the meta for their role on the Rift, or, if they’re a one-trick-pony, they will use their main champion in any role, regardless of whether it’s suited. Then there are MOBA mavericks, who came out of the woodwork on Oct. 12 to share the strange builds they swear by.

Among the “bad” builds (and yeah, they’re not great) are strategies like Viego support, max movement speed Singed, and some wild Nautilus picks.

One of the most unique ones shared today was support Viego. This player believes the Divine Sunderer and Blade of the Ruined King are the best items for Viego, and the off-meta hero claims he makes for an excellent support because he can whittle away enemy health and has enough sustain to keep himself alive, all while being useful in teamfights and making plays.

As a support main and someone who loves a good villain arc, I like this because we need more villainous supports and ones that actually strike fear into the hearts of enemies. Because, let’s face it, no one’s afraid of Lulu or Sona.

Another unique build from today is what one League player has called their “Sonic the Hedgehog build”; they will be maxing movement speed to get into and out of fights as fast as they can with champions such as Rammus and Hecarim. They do this by taking the Predator rune and then building Youmuu’s Ghostblade and Chemtech. This was a common tactic, it turns out, though most people employ Singed for the style.

There have been several Nautilus mid picks this season, but some players went a step further and took the tanky boy back top, building Heartsteel and Demonic Embrace to turn him into a playmaking solo laner.

Now, while these are fun, I can’t recommend testing them in your next League ranked game, or you may be pulled up for “inting”—even if you’re trying your best.

Instead, save these builds for those five-player Normal matches instead.

About the author