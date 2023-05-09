LoL fans treated to fastest game of MSI 2023 during Gen.G vs. G2

Korean League of Legends fans are beaming after the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational’s first bracket stage match today, where Gen.G dominated Europe’s own second seed, G2 Esports.

During the second game of Gen.G’s 3-1 victory over G2, the LCK’s top seed absolutely bulldozed their opponents with a strong display from their entire roster, stomping the EU squad out in 19 minutes and 44 seconds. It is the fastest match of the tournament so far and could hold out with less than two weeks left.

Gen.G’s rookie AD carry Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan was a driving force on Aphelios, racking up a whopping 13 kills, two assists, and a single death to boot. The entire team was firing on all cylinders across the game, beating G2 on every rotation, teamfight, and objective while catching out overextended enemies consistently.

The series played out in a similar way with Gen.G remaining calm across every scenario, while G2 seemed to overcommit in multiple moments throughout the four games played. The EMEA reps managed to grab a single win, but it came off of stellar early-game play from G2 jungler Martin “Yike” Sundelin and awesome late-game teamfighting.

Unfortunately for LEC fans, G2 couldn’t carry their momentum into the next game. They seemed much too overzealous with certain plays and continued to push fights too far while Gen.G looked to counter-attack at every possible moment. In the end, the LCK champions were propelled through superior macro play and a statement game from their superstar mid laner, Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon.

Gen.G will now look to continue their roll into the second round of the MSI 2023 upper bracket, while G2 must win their next series to survive in the lower bracket.