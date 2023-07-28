LoL devs promise updates on 2024 preseason, new champion Briar, and Jax changes soon

In a League of Legends developer update video on July 28, Riot Games promised players they would soon hear more about 2024 preseason changes, Jax’s visual and audio update, and upcoming champion Briar.

Developers Andrei “Meddler” Van Roon and Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee spoke about Essence Emporium, Wild Rift skins, and quick play release before hinting at what’s to come further down the line.

They said the 2024 preseason will include “significant work on items and the item system” and that more information on the matter would be shared in the near future.

League players will also know more about Jax’s visual and audio update, as well as upcoming champion Briar, who was first revealed in April 2023’s roadmap post.

Related: One of the oldest LoL champs has gone almost 5 years without a new skin

There’s not much we know about Briar, except he’s releasing later this year. His kit will revolve around “uncontrollable hunger” that can take over. It’s unclear whether he’ll be introduced before the preseason.

The visual and audio update for Jax was announced a long time ago, and players can already check out what he’ll look like. The devs have yet to reveal a precise release date, but it should be coming at some point this year.

The reveal video was posted ahead of time on League‘s Weibo account.

Meanwhile, players will be able to enter the Essence Emporium event in Patch 13.17 starting from Aug. 30.

About the author