One of the oldest LoL champs has gone almost 5 years without a new skin

Over the past few years, Riot Games has started dishing out more and more skins in League of Legends, especially for underappreciated champions. One of the game’s oldest champions, however, has slipped under Riot’s radar and hasn’t received a new skin for almost five years.

Dr. Mundo, a League of Legends champion who was released with the game back in 2009, has been left out from the new skin lines for almost five years—or, to be exact, for 1,694 days. No other champion is even close to how long the Madman of Zaun has been neglected, despite the rework that came to the champ in 2021.

Related: Deadly mushrooms and teleports: Riot devs share LoL Arena Augments that didn’t make the cut

Although it’s not necessarily surprising that Dr. Mundo didn’t get a new skin before his rework because of the champ’s clunky animations and outdated sound effects, it’s unclear why Riot is seemingly ignoring him after his bombastic return to Summoner’s Rift.

El Macho Mundo is one of the latest Dr. Mundo skins, released in June 2016. Image via Riot Games

Skarner, Shyvana, and Alistar are just beneath Dr. Mundo with them not receiving a skin in over 900 days, or roughly three years. This, however, is quite expected since two of those champions, except for Alistar, are way overdue for a rework. While Skarner’s rework is expected to release in early 2024, Shyvana has found her name on the rework voting poll for two years straight and could be next in line.

Related: Bizarre LoL bug leads to most impressive kill you’ll ever see

Recently, Riot shipped the Soul Fighter skin line and I don’t think anyone would have complained if they saw Dr. Mundo on the list of lucky champions who got a skin. Still, we have five more months before the end of the year and maybe Riot will surprise us with a new Dr. Mundo skin later on.

About the author