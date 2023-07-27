Bizarre LoL bug leads to most impressive kill you’ll ever see

Most bugs in League of Legends are usually just annoying. But, there are a few cases where they actually lead to jaw-dropping plays, like this one shared on July 27.

Reddit user deaddddddddd posted a bizarre Mordekaiser and Ahri bug. In the video, the Nine-Tailed Fox had used her Q before being trapped in Mordekaiser’s Death Realm. Usually in such instances, you expect the abilities to cancel, or return to a champion trapped in the ability. But this time around, it traveled all the way to the bottom lane, where it masterfully sniped enemy Lulu.

The support was quietly escaping a skirmish in the bottom lane, and most likely didn’t anticipate a skill shot to reach her under the tier-two turret. It turns out death in League sometimes comes in the strangest forms, this time being Mordekaiser’s subconscious fault.

Many players on Reddit have called out the bug as one of the most extraordinary ones to ever happen in League due to its outcome. But, as some pointed out, this time it’s not the bug that’s jaw-dropping, but the Lulu kill itself.

“The insane thing is the combination of factors that lead to the exact angle, exact speed, exact distance, exact timing of Lulu, Lulu’s hp, […] Perfect storm is an understatement,” the top comment reads.

Such minor bugs often get fixed in patches which release every two weeks. If you’re afraid it might happen to you, just ban Mordekaiser until the upcoming Patch 13.15 drops on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

