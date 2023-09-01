LEC veteran finally snags long-awaited MVP award in eighth season

It's about time. This is what consistency looks like.

At long last, G2 Esports support Mikyx has won his first MVP title in the LEC, Riot Games announced today.

The longtime League of Legends pro has been one of the best and most consistent players in the European circuit dating all the way back to his debut in 2016. And now, in his eighth season, he finally has a piece of personal hardware to show for it.

Mikyx has been one of the most dependable players year in and year out, regardless of what team he’s playing for. After a relative down-year with Excel Esports in 2022, he bounced back with G2 this season to get All-Pro honors in all three of the LEC’s splits, with first-team certification in two of those splits. Those recognitions only add to his all-time total of 12 All-Pro selections, which sits just behind Caps and Jankos (13) for the most LEC All-Pro selections all-time.

This summer, Mikyx has been on an absolute tear. Since the start of the Summer Split, he ranks in the top three for KDA (5.5), assists per game (14.6), and kill participation (78.4 percent) across all qualified support players in the world, according to LoL stats site Games of Legends. As Worlds approaches—and G2 have already qualified—there’s a real possibility that Mikyx enters that tournament as the hottest player on the planet.

Right behind Mikyx in the voting were two of his G2 teammates, jungler Yike and AD carry Hans Sama. Broken down by voting, Mikyx received 64 points in the tally, while Yike and Hans Sama both earned 42 points.

In fact, of the six players to receive first-place votes in the MVP race this split, five of them played for G2. The only player to receive a first-place vote and not don the G2 jersey this split was Heretics jungler Jankos—which still feels a bit weird to say, even a full year after the longtime G2 jungler played his last game for the organization.

The LEC season finals are currently ongoing, and G2 will look to secure their spot in the grand final round when they play MAD Lions in the upper bracket final on Sunday, Sept. 3.

