Here’s the schedule for the final week of the 2020 LEC Summer Split

Check out how the action will unfold this weekend.

As we approach the final weekend of the 2020 LEC Summer Split, things couldn’t be closer in terms of standings among the European teams. Every team is vying for a spot in the playoffs—and a spot at Worlds—so this upcoming super week is going to be jam-packed with action from start to finish.

There are a few big League of Legends matches taking place this weekend that will have huge implications on the postseason. MAD Lions and Rogue, for example, will be facing off against each other in a clash between the two best teams in Europe.

Friday’s games will start at 11am CT, while Saturday and Sunday’s games begin an hour earlier at 10am CT.

Here’s the full schedule for the final weekend of the 2020 LEC Summer Split.

Friday, Aug. 7

11am CT: Team Vitality vs. Rogue

12pm CT: Origen vs. Excel Esports

1pm CT: Fnatic vs. Schalke 04

2pm CT: Misfits Gaming vs. MAD Lions

3pm CT: G2 Esports vs. SK Gaming

Saturday, Aug. 8

10am CT: Team Vitality vs. Schalke 04

11am CT: Origen vs. SK Gaming

12pm CT: Fnatic vs. Excel Esports

1pm CT: Misfits Gaming vs. G2 Esports

2pm CT: MAD Lions vs. Rogue

Sunday, Aug. 9

10am CT: Team Vitality vs. Misfits Gaming

11am CT: MAD Lions vs. Schalke 04

12pm CT: Rogue vs. Origen

1pm CT: G2 Esports vs. Excel Esports

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. SK Gaming

Keep an eye out for some big games this weekend, including each match for G2 and Fnatic, who are both still trying to lock in a spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Schalke will be trying to play spoiler for some teams while attempting to make a miracle run to the postseason themselves.

You can watch all the action on the LEC’s official Twitch channel.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.