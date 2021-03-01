LEC nearly doubles Twitch viewership in week 6 of Spring Split

The LEC’s continued year-over-year success on Twitch in the 2021 Spring Split is only getting stronger as the season grinds into the meat of the schedule.

While in years past the league has had dips in viewership toward the middle of the regular season, the main LEC channel this week posted nearly 100,000 average viewers—up more than 40,000 from last year.

In 13.5 hours of coverage, the English-language LEC broadcast racked up 1.32 million hours watched over the weekend with an average of 98,052 viewers, according to stats from SullyGnome.

Last year, the channel’s live week six coverage of the Spring Split averaged just 55,080 viewers across the exact same amount of airtime.

While other weeks this season have generated year-over-year growth that’s comparable, or even better, this level of discrepancy happening at this point in the season shows a level of consistency by the league that it didn’t have last year.

This year, the LEC has one fewer week of games in the Spring Split. But still, live coverage on the league’s main channel is close to doubling its average viewership from last year.

While this year’s schedule takes up less calendar time, it’ll still have as many games. In the first and last weeks of the Spring Split, the league is having an extra day of five games played on Sundays.

Meanwhile, the league’s alternate language broadcasts are still performing at the same levels they have for most of the season. The league has eight alternate language broadcasts in French, Spanish, Polish, German, Italian, Hungarian, Portuguese, and Russian.

Excluding the French-language broadcast, which can’t be tallied accurately because it streams 24/7, all channels combined this week to accumulate 1.84 million hours watched. On average, they combined for just more than 143,000 viewers.

While an exact number can’t be taken from the French channel, the broadcast likely has an average of around 30,000 to 40,000 viewers, which would make the average viewership of live coverage across all channels more than 180,000.

