League Worlds 2020: Playoff scores, standings, and results

Eight teams have made it to the knockout stage of Worlds 2020. The quarterfinals will take place from Oct. 15 to 18, followed by the semifinals on Oct. 24 and 25, and the finals on Oct. 31.

Top Esports, JD Gaming, and Suning Gaming are representing China in the playoffs of Worlds 2020. Damwon Gaming, Gen.G, and DragonX are keeping Korea’s dreams of winning another Worlds alive, while G2 Esports and Fnatic are carrying Europe’s flag. All eight teams will fight for the chance to hoist the Summoner’s Cup and earn the title of world champion.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship playoffs.

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals (Oct. 15 to 18)

Damwon 3 DragonX 0

Suning 0 JD Gaming 0

Top Esports 0 Fnatic 0

Gen.G 0 G2 Esports 0

Semifinals (Oct. 24 to 25)

TBD 0 TBD 0

TBD 0 TBD 0

Finals (Oct. 31)

TBD 0 TBD 0

