Designed in the spitting image of Warcraft, League of Legends and Dota 2 are the two most popular MOBA games that not only lay the groundwork for the MOBA genre but also revolutionized it over the years. Although seemingly similar, League and Dota 2 are, in fact, two entirely unique games that only share elemental gameplay mechanics, map design, and general game objectives.

Over the years, League and Dota 2 have worked towards shaping their own identity that would clearly separate them from the other games in the genre, and crown them as the ultimate MOBA. As a direct consequence of years of strategic game development revolving around the game’s identity, there’s a whole series of key differences between League and Dota 2 today, such as animations, CSing and denying CS, runes, shop and couriers, and scaling to all intents and purposes.

Even though the difficulty and quality of League and Dota 2 games are completely subjective, we will, on top of all of this, analyze the gameplay of both games, and give a final, impartial verdict on which is harder, and more fun.

Key differences between League and Dota 2

Origins

The first and foremost difference between League and Dota 2 is that Dota 2 dates back to Warcraft III, and its then popular custom map scene, while League was, on the other hand, heavily inspired by the Dota franchise. To ensure the success of League, its management took additional steps and hired Dota 2 developers.

Terminology

The second key difference between League and Dota 2 is terminology. Although this usually plays a minor role in the game, clearer communication and phrasing are always a plus. To avoid mistaking heroes for champions, here’s a list of the most commonly used terms in both League and Dota 2.

League of Legends terms Dota 2 terms champion hero turret tower minion creep inhibitor barracks ancient nexus Baron Nashor Roshan elo MMR

Animations

Dota 2, unlike League, often feels clunky and slow, especially to new and League players. This is largely due to Dota 2 having champion-specific turn rates. Turn rates in Dota 2 refer to the time your hero takes to change direction.

League is, on the contrary, packed with animation cancels like ability animation and auto-attacks cancels that leave an impression of flow and game fluidity.

Shop

Dota 2 players are accustomed to buying only the starter items in their base. For all other purposes, they use the courier that, after ordering your items, delivers them to you.

The League community, however, regularly back to regain their HP and mana and to buy essential items, including wards and damage items. Since there’s no concept similar to Dota’s 2 couriers, League players are forced to back often.

CSing

The act of killing lane creeps, otherwise known as CSing, in Dota 2 does not only include killing the creeps, but it also extends to denying the creeps from the enemy laner.

CSing in League normally only entails killing the lane minions. Although you can pressure the enemy laner, force them to retreat, and lose minions, there’s no active way of denying CS in League.

Items

When designing items, Dota 2 developers focused on introducing a wide variety of items rich with active and situational uses that handsomely reward creativity. Besides, Dota 2 offers a series of utility items such as Dust of Appearance that counter the enemy team.

Itemization in League is most commonly a straightforward process heavily focused on obtaining more damage via items. Rarely do League’s players have enough space in their inventory to buy situational items that would counter the enemy.

Scaling

Although Dota 2 can be flexed to easily fit almost any role in the game, carry heroes can be easily identified in Dota 2 thanks to their incredible scaling power. Dota 2 also has item scaling that typically puts the carries in a strong position in the late game.

Scaling in League is only tied to the champion’s Riot-balanced numbers that dictate the champion’s strength at every stage of the game. Although items previously didn’t scale at all in League, with the mythic item introduction and bonus stats, items began scaling too.

Is League of Legends or Dota 2 more difficult?

Both League and Dota 2 are far from beginner-friendly games and have a steep learning curve that, more often than not, confuse and even scare away new players. On top of that, League and Dota 2, even on the professional level, can seem fabulously complicated and challenging to master. So, it’s no wonder that Arcane and Dragon’s Blood fans give up easily.

Since Dota 2 has the gameplay mechanic of turn rate and mechanical outplays are rather rare, it is a highly strategic game heavily relying on teamplay and synergy. Besides, Dota 2 matches, on average, last longer than League’s and therefore demand undivided attention and focus.

League, by contrast, is a mechanics-dependant MOBA that favors talented individuals that can single-handedly carry the game once ahead in gold and experience. League is, on top of that, an extremely fluid game with high visibility.

In conclusion, both League and Dota 2 are complex MOBA games that have their strengths and weaknesses. Since Dota 2 proved to be the peek of strategic game design calling for almost perfect game knowledge and ultimate team synergy, Dota 2 can be considered a more demanding and difficult game than League.

Is League of Legends or Dota 2 more fun?

Fun is, without a doubt, the most subjective we can get when talking about video games. While League and Dota 2 both have an immense and loyal fanbase that would unshakeably support their favorite game, explicit and complete answers on which game is more fun have proved to be impossible.

One of the best League’s top laners, Paul “sOAZ” Boyer, spoke on this matter and revealed that, in his opinion, Dota 2 is far more fun than League due to its team-reliant and creative nature.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a team-based game that pushes the boundaries of strategy, Dota 2 would be the best choice for you. But if you’re looking for a game to display your mechanical prowess, you’d definitely have more fun in League.