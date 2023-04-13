League of Legends streamer CookieLoL allegations and drama, explained

Popular League of Legends coach and content creator Jakob “Cookie” Fransson was hit with multiple different allegations from several sources earlier today, claiming that the 22-year-old had engaged in inappropriate conduct with underage girls, delayed payments to moderators and editors, and treated members of his community with complete disrespect.

These allegations culminated in a lengthy 90-page document with several screengrabs, which has landed him in hot water with the League community, along with his fellow content creators. Cookie has since released a statement, saying that he “was not a good person in my past,” and that he will be taking a break from social media. He will also be going live on his Twitch channel to address the situation on Saturday, April 15.

Cookielolxx has scammed countless mods/employees/viewers, made creepy sexual comments towards minors and women, we made a doc detailing it here https://t.co/yikOXPkwvS — Rivi (@RiviBoca) April 12, 2023

This doc was created by former and current members of his own mutual circle, because “despite multiple chances, Cookie has refused to change for the better, and [they] can no longer stand by and let this continue without letting others know.”

What are the allegations against CookieLoL?

Cookie allegedly “flirted” with minors

In the first section of the document, Cookie is accused of flirting and interacting inappropriately with multiple different women, including underage girls, on Discord. There are also screengrabs of his conversations with a particular individual who was allegedly 16 years old while Cookie was 21 years old at the time.

According to the document, Cookie repeatedly sent inappropriate messages and conversations to the girl and allegedly fixated on her age throughout their online encounters. There were also instances of Cookie allegedly flirting with minors in a Discord server called Shrine of Balance, with multiple screengrabs damning him to the accusations.

Cookie was also confronted by another popular content creator named IKeepItTaco, who asked him about the allegation brought forward by multiple mods and community members. Throughout the 18-minute call, Cookie repeatedly denies flirting with any underaged girls, but according to other screengrabs, he was actually banned from the server after being a “creep” to multiple women in the Discord group.

He was even seen posting sexually explicit images on his own Discord server, which his own mods were forced to remove since those actions were bannable according to his own server rules.

Delayed and missing payments

In a following section, Cookie is accused of delaying multiple months of payment to a former Discord and Twitch moderator who also helped edit content for his other social media platforms. Because he wasn’t paid on time, the editor was apparently evicted from his home and chose to cut off Cookie completely as a result.

Cookie also allegedly brushed off requests for payment from multiple other people who did work for him and he would flame any people who would repeatedly ask for the money owed. Editors for his TikTok and YouTube channels were allegedly constantly brushed off or told to wait over long periods of time for simple payments that would come extremely late or not at all.

Broken promises

During Cookie’s streams, the content creator used to offer an extensive reward system for his most dedicated fans. Viewers could redeem their channel points for in-game League items, and during special events and holidays, new subscribers and donators would get to spin a wheel for a chance to win skins, one-vs-ones, and coaching coupons.

At the end of the day, however, a majority of these rewards were never given out. Instead, fans were given excuses for why they weren’t going to receive the reward they’d earned through subbing or donating to him. Cookie also refused to acknowledge his shortcomings and instead had his mods deal with the growing unrest in his community.