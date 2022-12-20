The League of Legends World Championship is the most important League competition of each season, and lifting the Summoner’s Cup is among the highest achievements for professional players of the game. After a somewhat humble beginning in 2011, Worlds has evolved into a huge, highly successful event.

But in a competition with little more than 10 editions and at least 16 participating teams every year, winning more than once is an impressive feat. It’s a triumph not many players have achieved.

Faker might be the first name that comes to mind, because of how close he recently got to a record-breaking fourth Worlds win, but he is not the only one in the lead. Another player shares his feat of three victories, while four others have won twice.

At least one common thread runs through all the players who have lifted the Summoner’s Cup more than once: they all come from South Korea. Though teams from China, Taiwan, and Europe have won the championship before, Korea is the only country to have repeated winners—both teams and players.

Here are all the League players who have won the most World Championships.

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok: 3 wins (2013, 2015, 2016)

Photo via Riot Games

T1’s most iconic player, Faker has been a part of the team since the days of SK Telecom T1 1/S and 2/K, which were sister teams sponsored by SKT. He has played for the team since the beginning of his career, in 2013. That same year he helped lead T1 (then still called SKT T1) to their first Worlds victory.

The Unkillable Demon King, often considered the best League player in the world, was there in all subsequent years, including the second and third Worlds victories in 2015 and 2016, as well as the finals appearances in 2017 and 2022. He was also awarded MVP of the championship in 2016. In 2015, second mid laner Lee “Easyhoon” Ji-hoon, who played four of the matches, shared the Worlds win.

Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong: 3 wins (2013, 2015, 2016)

Photo via Riot Games

Former jungler Bengi, who won all three Worlds for SKT T1 alongside Faker, is now the team’s head coach. He briefly played for Chinese team Vici Gaming before starting his journey as a coach in 2017. In 2016, he shared the Worlds win with second jungler Kang “Blank” Sun-gu, who currently plays for Japanese team SoftBank HAWKS.

Bae “Bang” Jun-sik: 2 wins (2015, 2016)

Photo via Riot Games

AD carry Bang played for SKT T1 from late 2013 to 2018, being part of the winning squad in 2015 and 2016. He was previously part of team 1/S, as opposed to Faker and Bengi’s team 2/K, which was meant to be secondary but ended up having better results and represented the organization at Worlds 2013. That is why he was not part of that first victory.

Bang retired as a player in early 2022, and is now a streamer for T1. Between late 2018 and 2021, he played for Afreeca Freecs and NA teams 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses.

Lee “Wolf” Jae-wan: 2 wins (2015, 2016)

Photo via Riot Games

Wolf was a support at SKT T1 from late 2013 to 2018, winning Worlds in 2015 and 2016. Like Bang, he was previously part of team 1/S, and thus was not part of the 2013 Worlds win. Also like Bang, Wolf is retired as a player and currently working as a streamer for T1, but he’s been doing it for a longer time—since early 2020.

Lee “Duke” Ho-seong: 2 wins (2016, 2018)

Photo via Riot Games

The League World Championship hasn’t had a repeated winning team since 2017, but there were still a few players who have won with different teams since then. One such player is top laner Duke, who was a part of T1’s winning roster in 2016 and Invictus Gaming’s in 2018. He’s been a free agent since his departure from IG in early 2020.

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee: 2 wins (2020, 2022)

Photo via Riot Games

The latest addition to the list, support player BeryL, is so far the only one on the list who hasn’t won with T1 or even played for T1 in his career. Like Duke, he has also won with two separate teams: Damwon Gaming (now DWG KIA) in 2020 and DRX in 2022. BeryL was the only member of DRX’s winning squad whose contract was renewed in late 2022, following a heroic Cinderella run on the championship.